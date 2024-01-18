Accelera and Partners to Set Up Advanced Battery Factory in Mississippi

Accelera, in collaboration with Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding, and PACCAR, has chosen Marshall County, Mississippi as the site for an advanced battery cell manufacturing facility. The consortium, which sees each company holding approximately 30% ownership, aims to produce battery cells for commercial electric vehicles, focusing primarily on the highly sought-after lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. The production facility, with a remarkable capacity of 21 gigawatt hours, is projected to commence operations in 2027.

Advertisment

Job Creation and Economic Impact

The establishment of this factory is set to generate over 2,000 manufacturing jobs, offering an average salary of approximately $66,000 annually. This venture signifies a notable corporate investment of at least $1.9 billion. Further, it lays the groundwork for future expansion, responding to the anticipated increase in demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Federal Subsidies and Industry Trends

Advertisment

The decision to base this manufacturing facility in the US is influenced by the availability of federal subsidies. Major automotive firms such as Tesla, Toyota Motor, Ford Motor, and Hyundai Motor, share a preference for LFP battery technology, which is driving a robust demand for US-based manufacturing bases.

Climate Goals and Controversies

The joint venture also underlines the commitment of these companies to reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. However, the project has sparked some controversy with state representatives questioning the incentives offered by the government for the project.