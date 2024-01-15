ACBA Honors Jerry Dickinson at 25th MLK Prayer Breakfast, Inspires Next Generation of Black Lawyers

The Allegheny County Bar Association's (ACBA) Homer S. Brown division marked the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast at the historic Bethel A.M.E. Church in the Hill District. The event, held on a day of remembrance for King's legacy, celebrated a quarter century of honoring individuals who emulate King's principles of justice and community service.

Advertisment

Jerry Dickinson: A Drum Major for Justice

Among the morning's honorees was Jerry Dickinson, Vice Dean at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Dickinson was presented with the Drum Major for Justice award, recognizing his relentless commitment to providing legal support for housing access and his instrumental role in securing reparations for the Bethel A.M.E. Church's displacement in 1957 during the Civic Arena construction.

Dickinson's own story mirrors King's ideals. Rising from the foster care system to become a respected civil rights attorney, he embodies a tenacious pursuit of justice and an unwavering dedication to community service.

Advertisment

Prominent Attendees and a Call for Progress

The breakfast was attended by elected officials, including Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Their presence underscored the importance of service and progress towards justice and inclusivity, key themes of King's teachings. Their attendance also served as a testament to the enduring impact of King's legacy on contemporary leaders.

Inspiring the Next Generation

While the event paid homage to the past, it also looked to the future. It served as a platform to inspire the current generation, with students and professionals reflecting on King's enduring impact. A new initiative was announced to inspire more Black lawyers, addressing the underrepresentation in the legal profession. The ACBA is poised to launch a children's book titled 'Black Lawyers in the Burgh' and plans an event aimed at educating children about the legal field.

The 25th annual MLK prayer breakfast, a milestone event, reiterated the principles of justice and community service, while also fostering a sense of inspiration and commitment to future progress in the legal field and beyond.