en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Acadiana Planning Commission’s Road Safety Measures Halve Rural Crashes

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Acadiana Planning Commission’s Road Safety Measures Halve Rural Crashes

The Acadiana Planning Commission has recently achieved a major milestone in road safety enhancement, resulting in a significant reduction of crashes at T-intersections in rural Acadiana. The commission adopted cost-effective measures such as across-lane rumble strips, enhanced signage, oversized stop signs, and flashing beacons, which led to a 50% reduction in incidents. Notably, these measures were executed swiftly, sometimes within a day, using pre-existing budgets.

Proactive Planning and Data-Driven Approach

The project, initiated with a comprehensive crash data analysis in 2018, identified over 100 intersections and prioritized about 20 high-risk sites for intervention. The Acadiana Planning Commission, in collaboration with the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition and the Louisiana Department of Transportation, worked diligently to identify and address the problem areas. Two intersections were particularly highlighted for their use of raised pavement markers and oversized stop signs, serving as a warning to drivers and offering a quick fix compared to the lengthy process of constructing roundabouts.

Impressive Results and Recognition

Post-implementation data collected from 2020 to 2022 reveals a significant drop in crashes at 18 improved intersections, from 89 to just 8, with 11 intersections reporting no such crashes at all. The success of this project has not gone unnoticed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledged the commission’s innovative and effective use of data-driven approaches and efficient resource management by presenting them with the 2023 National Roadway Safety Award.

A Model for Other Communities

Ashley Moran, the project’s representative, expressed the team’s pride in receiving the award and their eagerness to share their methods and findings with other communities. This Acadiana project stands as a model of how effective road safety measures, backed by a data-driven approach and efficient resource management, can lead to substantial improvements in road safety, even with the constraints of existing budgets. The Acadiana Planning Commission’s achievement marks a significant step forward in the ongoing struggle to enhance road safety and save lives.

0
Safety Transportation United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses

By Rafia Tasleem

Shika Nuclear Plant Safe Amidst Earthquake and Radioactive Leaks, Assures Hokuriku Electric Power Company

By BNN Correspondents

New Jersey's Nuclear Siren Test Rings in the New Year

By Nitish Verma

West Virginia Ranked Third in US for Worst Road Rage: Forbes Study

By Ebenezer Mensah

Warwickshire Police Warn of Dangers of Driving Through Floodwater Amid ...
@Safety · 23 mins
Warwickshire Police Warn of Dangers of Driving Through Floodwater Amid ...
heart comment 0
Bradford Teenager Sayaam Saqib Missing for Two Weeks

By Mazhar Abbas

Bradford Teenager Sayaam Saqib Missing for Two Weeks
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Riverside County: Heavy Snowfall and Gusty Winds Expected

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Riverside County: Heavy Snowfall and Gusty Winds Expected
Worcestershire Weather Woes: Storm Henk Causes Disruptions, Authorities Respond

By BNN Correspondents

Worcestershire Weather Woes: Storm Henk Causes Disruptions, Authorities Respond
New Year, New Laws: Nevada Implements Over 80 New Laws in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year, New Laws: Nevada Implements Over 80 New Laws in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
9 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
32 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
38 seconds
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
44 seconds
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
45 seconds
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
54 seconds
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
55 seconds
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
57 seconds
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
1 min
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app