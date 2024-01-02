Acadiana Planning Commission’s Road Safety Measures Halve Rural Crashes

The Acadiana Planning Commission has recently achieved a major milestone in road safety enhancement, resulting in a significant reduction of crashes at T-intersections in rural Acadiana. The commission adopted cost-effective measures such as across-lane rumble strips, enhanced signage, oversized stop signs, and flashing beacons, which led to a 50% reduction in incidents. Notably, these measures were executed swiftly, sometimes within a day, using pre-existing budgets.

Proactive Planning and Data-Driven Approach

The project, initiated with a comprehensive crash data analysis in 2018, identified over 100 intersections and prioritized about 20 high-risk sites for intervention. The Acadiana Planning Commission, in collaboration with the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition and the Louisiana Department of Transportation, worked diligently to identify and address the problem areas. Two intersections were particularly highlighted for their use of raised pavement markers and oversized stop signs, serving as a warning to drivers and offering a quick fix compared to the lengthy process of constructing roundabouts.

Impressive Results and Recognition

Post-implementation data collected from 2020 to 2022 reveals a significant drop in crashes at 18 improved intersections, from 89 to just 8, with 11 intersections reporting no such crashes at all. The success of this project has not gone unnoticed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledged the commission’s innovative and effective use of data-driven approaches and efficient resource management by presenting them with the 2023 National Roadway Safety Award.

A Model for Other Communities

Ashley Moran, the project’s representative, expressed the team’s pride in receiving the award and their eagerness to share their methods and findings with other communities. This Acadiana project stands as a model of how effective road safety measures, backed by a data-driven approach and efficient resource management, can lead to substantial improvements in road safety, even with the constraints of existing budgets. The Acadiana Planning Commission’s achievement marks a significant step forward in the ongoing struggle to enhance road safety and save lives.