Acadia National Park Receives $1M Grant for Sustainable Advancements

On the picturesque slopes of McFarland Hill in Bar Harbor, Maine, a significant step towards sustainability is about to be made. Acadia National Park, known for its stunning vistas and diverse wildlife, has been granted a $1 million federal fund to install rooftop solar panels and a dozen electric vehicle charging stations at its headquarters campus. This grant is an integral part of the Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) program, administered by the U.S. Department of Energy and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Advertisment

Advancing Towards a Sustainable Future

The National Park Service (NPS) at Acadia National Park will utilize this grant in the construction of a new 32,000 square foot LEED Silver designed facility. This modern, energy-efficient structure is set to replace the current inefficient maintenance complex and various outbuildings. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to achieve a net-zero emissions target for the building and the park, a testament to the commitment of the NPS to sustainability and environmental conservation.

A Boost to the Existing Funds

Advertisment

Previously, $33 million had been secured for the construction of the new facility. However, that amount did not cover the necessary capital improvements needed to reach a net-zero emissions goal. The $1 million AFFECT grant fills this financial gap, enabling the installation of solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations, and propelling Acadia National Park towards its green future.

A Win for the Environment and Economy

The solar panels are expected to generate more than 50% of the new facility's energy use, moving Acadia closer to its net-zero emissions target. Moreover, the broader net-zero federal facilities AFFECT project, which this initiative is part of, is projected to save over $29 million each year in energy and water costs. The grant has been applauded by U.S. Senator Angus King, Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, who note that it will not only advance Acadia National Park's sustainability efforts but also support Maine's clean energy future, save taxpayer dollars, and preserve the state's outdoor beauty.