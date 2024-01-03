en English
Education

AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America

In a climate where safety is increasingly paramount, AcademicInfluence.com has published an article ranking the ’15 Safest Colleges in America’. These institutions are not only recognized for their superior academic standards and influential alumni, but also commitment to creating a secure environment for students and staff alike.

The Ranking Mechanism

The ranking of the safest colleges is derived from a proprietary machine-learning technology known as the InfluenceRanking Engine. This innovative tool gauges a school’s influence by dissecting the impact of its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. The engine considers multiple factors, including the availability of safety resources, adherence to safety protocols, and historical crime statistics, to determine the rankings.

Transparency and Compliance

These top-ranking schools not only foster a culture of safety but also honor the Clery Act. This federal statute requires colleges and universities to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses. In line with this, these institutions provide clear and comprehensive information about their campus crime policies and statistics, further instilling confidence in their commitment to safety.

Safety Considerations and Resources

For prospective students, safety considerations stretch beyond academic rigor and networking opportunities. They include campus protocols, location, and crime reports. While college campuses are not entirely void of crime, they offer a variety of safety measures to mitigate risks. These include dedicated security personnel, emergency phone stations, surveillance systems, and mental health services. Moreover, many of these schools enhance their security strategies through partnerships with local police departments.

In a nutshell, the article by AcademicInfluence.com underscores the importance of safety, placing it on par with academic excellence, vibrant community life, and networking opportunities, in the critical decision-making process for selecting a college.

Education Safety United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

