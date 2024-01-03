en English
Business

ACA Connects Bolsters Leadership Team, Bright Health Completes Sale, Brownstein Announces Elevations

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
ACA Connects Bolsters Leadership Team, Bright Health Completes Sale, Brownstein Announces Elevations

ACA Connects, a key representative of independent broadband and cable providers, has welcomed three new members to its leadership team, each with extensive experience in the communications industry. The new appointments underscore ACA Connects’ commitment to advocacy and regulatory engagement within the communications sector.

Zamir Ahmed: A Blend of Communications and Politics

Joining as the VP of external affairs, Zamir Ahmed is well-versed in both the communications and political arenas. His background includes a stint as the VP of communications for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and a deputy press secretary role for the House Committee on Small Business. Interestingly, Ahmed began his career interning for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Olivia Shields: From House Energy & Commerce Committee to ACA Connects

Stepping into the role of VP of public affairs and communications is Olivia Shields. Her career history includes a significant role as the communications director for the House Energy & Commerce Committee. Moreover, she served as an adviser to former Speaker John Boehner and the House Republican Conference.

Max Staloff: The Regulatory Affairs Expert

Lastly, Max Staloff joins the leadership team as VP of regulatory affairs. He brings his expertise as an attorney specializing in communications and tech issues to the table. Staloff’s past experience includes a role as an attorney at the FCC.

In other news, Bright Health Group Inc has completed the sale of its California Medicare Advantage business and Central Health Plan to Molina Healthcare Inc, eliminating the Company’s secured debt. The remaining proceeds from the sale are expected to provide a robust foundation for the Company’s business NeueHealth in 2024 and beyond.

Meanwhile, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, renowned for providing top legal minds and powerful policy knowledge, has announced seven elevations, effective Jan 1, 2024. The new elevations include Reid Galbraith, Radha Mohan, Trayton Oakes, Courtney Shephard, Eric Walther, Chris Hand, and Ari Zimmerman, each with specific areas of expertise within the firm’s departments.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

