ABTC to Discuss Battery Recycling Challenges at BNEF Summit

In an attempt to address the escalating issues surrounding the battery recycling supply chain, the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Summit has invited the American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) to participate in its upcoming event in San Francisco.

The summit, scheduled from January 30 to 31, 2024, has been a perennial platform since 2008, designed to catalyze ideas and strategies for a more sustainable and competitive future in energy and associated sectors.

ABTC's Role in the Summit

ABTC, a leading figure in the realm of critical battery materials manufacturing and lithium-ion battery recycling, will be represented by its CEO, Ryan Melsert. Melsert will be part of an expert panel discussion titled "Can Battery Recycling Solve Supply Chain Challenges," focusing on the expansion of domestic battery recycling and the challenges that lie ahead. Based in Reno, Nevada, ABTC is recognized for its proprietary technologies in battery metals production and recycling, catering to the escalating demand from electric vehicle and sustainable energy industries.

Ryan Melsert's Contributions

Ryan Melsert, with a career spanning over two decades, is an embodiment of multidisciplinary experience. His credentials consist of a significant tenure at Tesla and pivotal roles in various renewable energy projects and innovations. His insights on battery recycling and supply chain management are expected to bring significant value to the panel discussion.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement from ABTC also included a cautionary note on forward-looking statements, suggesting that predictions about future events or performance may not unfold as expected. This acknowledgment underscores the unpredictable nature of the industry and the necessity for innovative solutions to navigate the challenges that may arise.