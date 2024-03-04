Abramorama Nabs North American Rights to Max Lugavere's Debut Doc 'Little Empty Boxes'

Abramorama has secured the North American rights to 'Little Empty Boxes', a poignant documentary that marks the directorial debut of New York Times bestselling health journalist Max Lugavere. The film, set to premiere at Look Cinema in NYC on April 19 before expanding to Laemmle Santa Monica in Los Angeles and select theaters nationwide, delves into the deeply personal journey of Lugavere as he navigates the challenges of his mother's dementia.

Unveiling the Personal and Universal Struggle with Dementia

'Little Empty Boxes' co-directed by Max Lugavere and Chris Newhard, showcases the heart-wrenching story of Lugavere's mother, Kathy, from her initial memory problems to her battle with dementia. In an effort to provide his mother with the best possible care, Lugavere returns to New York City and embarks on a journey to consult top health experts. His exploration delves into the origins of the disease, which currently affects over 55 million people worldwide, and seeks alternative methods beyond prescription medication to mitigate the illness.

Exploring Diet and Lifestyle as Preventative Measures

The documentary highlights Lugavere's expertise in health and diet, stemming from his success as the author of bestselling books like Genius Foods and Genius Kitchen. It raises critical discussions on how dietary and lifestyle choices can potentially slow down or prevent chronic health conditions, including dementia. This approach presents a fresh perspective on tackling a disease that has long been associated with inevitable decline.

A Collaborative Effort to Ignite Conversation

Abramorama's leadership, President Evan Saxon and CEO Karol Martesko-Fenster, expressed their hope that the film's theatrical campaign and subsequent direct-to-consumer release will foster conversations and shared experiences. Their goal is to enhance empathy, navigation, and knowledge concerning Alzheimer's and dementia. Max Lugavere echoed this sentiment, noting his enthusiasm for partnering with Abramorama to share this personal story with a broader audience.

The documentary is produced by Jacob Matthew and Cecelia Logue, in collaboration with Hilla Medalia. Executive producers include Courtney Reum, Sherry Milliken Reum, Rosemary Pritzker, Michele Promaulayko, Kiran Krishnan, Jon Sheinberg, Susan Ursitti-Sheinberg, and Matt Feige. The negotiation for Abramorama was handled by Rob Marcus Esq., with Jacob Matthew representing the Booklight Film Company.

With its unique blend of personal narrative and scientific exploration, 'Little Empty Boxes' stands as a testament to the power of documentary filmmaking in shedding light on complex health issues. As the film makes its way to audiences across North America, it promises to open up crucial dialogues about dementia, care, and the potential of preventive health measures, making it a must-watch for anyone touched by this universal challenge.