Education

Above the Clouds: Making Dance and Arts Accessible for All

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Above the Clouds: Making Dance and Arts Accessible for All

In the heart of Fort Worth, Texas, at the William M. McDonald YMCA, a faith-based nonprofit organization named Above the Clouds is redefining access to the arts. A beacon of hope for economically disadvantaged children, the initiative offers free ballet, hip-hop, theater, and vocal classes to children aged between 5 to 17. This noble pursuit, born out of the recognition that art and dance classes often prove prohibitively expensive, seeks to render such opportunities accessible to all children, irrespective of their financial background or race.

Embracing the Arts, Empowering the Future

At the helm of the initiative is the passionate Director, Tina Washington. She founded Above the Clouds with a mission to bridge the gap between access and affordability in the realm of arts education. Currently, the program supports 65 students, emphasizing the pivotal role of the arts in shaping children’s personalities and fostering self-confidence. Washington, having personally encountered the barriers to dance education, finds profound personal satisfaction in facilitating these opportunities for others.

A Stage to Shine

Last year, the organization celebrated the impact of its initiative by hosting its first recital. This platform allowed the students to exhibit their skills and gain confidence, reinforcing the belief in their capabilities. The recital was a testament to the transformative power of the arts, demonstrating the potential of dance and music to change lives and inspire confidence.

Plans for Expansion

With a proven track record of success in Fort Worth, Above the Clouds has set its sights on expanding the program to Dallas within the year. This move is indicative of the organization’s commitment to making the arts accessible to all children, thereby nurturing the next generation of artists and performers, regardless of their economic background.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

