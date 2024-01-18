Abilene Zoo Welcomes Rare Maned Wolf Pup, Lyra

The Abilene Zoo in Texas is celebrating a remarkable event: the birth of a maned wolf pup, the first in four years. Named Lyra, the new arrival was born on December 18, 2023, to the delight of the zoo staff. Her parents, Vega and Henry, are both resident maned wolves at the zoo. The pup's name mirrors her mother's, as Vega is the brightest star in the Lyra constellation.

Advertisment

Henry's Unusual Paternal Participation

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the birth is the unusual involvement of Henry in Lyra's early life. Maned wolves, shy and solitary by nature, generally do not display such paternal behavior. This deviation from the norm has captivated the zoo staff, who have been observing the family dynamics with keen interest.

The Importance of Lyra's Birth

Advertisment

Lyra's birth is not only a joyous event but also of significant importance. At 10 years old, Henry is considered middle-aged and was not guaranteed to continue his bloodline. Maned wolves typically live 12 to 15 years in captivity, and Henry's successful siring is a welcome surprise. With fewer than 25,000 individuals in the wild, each new birth is a crucial addition to the species.

Lyra's Future at Abilene Zoo

Presently, Vega and Henry are temporarily separated to allow Lyra to nurse and learn to walk. They are expected to reunite by the end of February. As for Lyra, described as looking like a 'cute, fuzzy, slightly bear-like' pup, she will eventually grow to resemble a fox with a red mane and can reach up to four feet in length. The public will have the opportunity to see Lyra at the Abilene Zoo by spring break in March. In the meantime, visitors can see her father, Henry, on a daily basis.