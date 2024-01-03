Abilene, Texas Grapples with Gloomy Weather as 2024 Begins

Gloomy skies hover over Abilene, Texas as 2024 ushers in with a week-long spell of chilly temperatures and persistent rain. Weather forecasters predict the overcast conditions to persist through Thursday, with no upper-level atmospheric support in sight to clear the cloud cover.

Temperatures Maintain a Cool Trend

Wednesday night will witness an escalation in cloud coverage that will insulate the region from any significant drop in temperature. Overnight lows are projected to linger in the upper 30s. The mercury on Thursday is expected to hover in the cool spectrum, with daily highs averaging in the lower 50s and overnight lows ranging between the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Humidity and Fog – A Dual Challenge

Adding to the weather woes, the humidity level is likely to surge to nearly 100% by Thursday morning. This will result in foggy conditions that could potentially hamper visibility, especially during the morning commute hours.

Rainfall Outlook for the Week

A weather system coursing its way from New Mexico, traversing the Texas Panhandle, and moving into Oklahoma is slated to bring more rain on Thursday afternoon, lasting into the night. These showers will be relatively light, with the eastern sections of the area expected to receive higher precipitation than the central and western sections.

Weather Improvements on the Horizon

According to forecasts, a silver lining will appear in the form of improved weather conditions starting Friday. The region is predicted to experience drier and warmer weather over the weekend. Sunday may even see temperatures climbing into the 60s before another weather system makes its way into the area Sunday night, extending into Monday.

Given the impending reduction in visibility due to fog on Thursday morning, commuters are advised to allocate extra time for travel and exercise caution on the roads.