Abilene Christian University Reaffirms Policy on Same-Sex Relationships Amid Campus Debate

The debate over traditional versus affirming views on same-sex relationships at Abilene Christian University (ACU) is not merely an intellectual exercise. For students, it is deeply personal and theological. Recently, ACU, affiliated with Churches of Christ, reaffirmed its sexual stewardship policy. This policy promotes chastity outside of marriage, and defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman. This decision came after a three-hour closed-door meeting of the 31-member board and in the wake of calls from alumni and students for a more progressive stance.

University's Stance

ACU President Phil Schubert and board chair April Anthony, in their post-meeting statement, emphasized the importance of engaging in conversation. They highlighted treating all members of the ACU community with respect, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The board's decision reflects differing Christian interpretations of scripture and aligns with the university's religious beliefs.

'Holy Sexuality Week'

The debate on campus intensified during 'Holy Sexuality Week,' where speaker Christopher Yuan shared his conversion from a gay lifestyle to one of Christian holiness. This sparked mixed reactions from students and alumni. Some students expressed support for the policy, while others, including LGBTQ students, felt judged and marginalized.

Alumni Groups' Stand

Alumni group Wildcats for Inclusion advocated for LGBTQ students and academic freedom, while another group, ACU Open Forum, pushed for stricter adherence to traditional biblical principles. The university's approach to LGBTQ issues has been a topic of discussion for at least two decades, with former communications professor Sally Gary sharing her personal story related to same-sex attraction as early as 2003.

Impact on Students

The Wildcats for Inclusion group raised concerns about events and policies on campus negatively impacting LGBTQ students' mental state. The ACU administration has released a statement condemning bullying and harassment. Yet, the pressure and influence from outside factors continue to affect students' experiences on campus. This scenario underscores the need for inclusion and open discussion on campus. It also highlights the importance of understanding and accepting differences in beliefs.