Abdul Qayum: A Glimpse into the Struggles of an Undocumented Immigrant

Abdul Qayum, a Pakistani immigrant, landed in New York in 1990 with dreams of prosperity. His journey, marked by long working hours, low remuneration, and immense emotional strain, shines a light on the often hidden struggles faced by numerous undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

The Pursuit of the American Dream

Qayum initially found employment in a paint store before transitioning into taxi driving, a job he has held for over two decades. Despite relentless toil, he was often exploited due to his undocumented status, resulting in subpar wages.

Sacrifice and Separation

Qayum's life has been characterized not only by economic hardship but also by profound social isolation. Unable to visit Pakistan due to his status, he missed significant family events, including his parents' demise. Yet, his sacrifices have not been in vain. His earnings have supported his family in Pakistan, helping them construct a new house.

The Mental Health Toll

Qayum's experience highlights the mental health issues rampant among undocumented immigrants. The incessant pressure of long working hours, coupled with social isolation and constant fear of deportation, often leads to depression and anxiety. Despite these challenges, Qayum and many others like him continue to persevere, contributing to American society while living in the shadows.

Having spent the majority of his life in the U.S., paying taxes and contributing to society, Qayum feels a deep connection to the country. Yet, he remains without citizenship, a stark reminder of the paradox that many undocumented immigrants face: integral yet invisible, contributors yet marginalized.

Unheard Voices

Abdul Qayum's story is not an isolated one. It mirrors the experiences of countless other undocumented immigrants in the U.S., who, despite enduring economic exploitation and mental health struggles due to their precarious status, remain determined, resilient, and hopeful. Their stories, often buried under the din of political rhetoric, need to be heard, understood, and addressed.