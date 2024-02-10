ABC Renews 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Celebrity Family Feud' for the 2024-25 Broadcast Season

In a triumphant announcement that echoes the resounding success of the Quinta Brunson comedy, ABC declares 'Abbott Elementary' will return for a fourth season. This decision marks the show as the vanguard of the 2024-25 broadcast season, setting the stage for an exhilarating television landscape.

The Comedy Phenomenon

The critically acclaimed 'Abbott Elementary' has emerged as a beacon of humor and heart, deftly capturing the nuances of life within an underfunded Philadelphia public school. The series returned with robust ratings for its third season, a testament to its enduring appeal despite production delays due to strikes.

Born from the creative partnership between Disney's 20th Television and Warner Bros. Television, 'Abbott Elementary' continues to carve its niche in the competitive world of television. Its renewal underscores the show's resonance with audiences worldwide, who have come to cherish the authentic storytelling and endearing characters.

A Celebration of Family Fun

In a dual celebration of family entertainment, ABC has also renewed 'Celebrity Family Feud' for its 10th season. This long-running game show, helmed by the charismatic Steve Harvey, promises another season of laughter and friendly competition.

Myeshia Mizuno, a familiar face to 'Celebrity Family Feud' fans, will reprise her role as showrunner. Her creative leadership has been instrumental in shaping the show's engaging format and ensuring its continued success.

A Look Back and Ahead

In honor of the game show's enduring popularity, ABC will air two specials later this year. 'Family Feud: Decades of Laughs' will take viewers on a nostalgic journey through the show's history, while 'Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey' will highlight the host's most memorable moments.

These specials, along with the regular episodes, will air on ABC and be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. This dual platform approach ensures that fans can enjoy the show at their convenience, fostering a sense of community and shared experience.

As the curtain closes on this exciting announcement, it's clear that ABC is committed to delivering quality entertainment that resonates with its audience. The renewal of 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Celebrity Family Feud' underscores this commitment, offering viewers a reason to anticipate the 2024-25 broadcast season with eager anticipation.

In the ever-evolving landscape of television, these shows stand as enduring pillars, their renewal a testament to their ability to captivate, entertain, and inspire. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in these beloved series, one thing is certain: ABC continues to set the bar for compelling, engaging, and inclusive storytelling.