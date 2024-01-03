en English
Abbott Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results; Senseonics Holdings Reports Business Updates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Healthcare giant Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has announced that it will unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, before the commencement of trade. The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of its earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time, equivalent to 9 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast, a platform for the company to discuss its earnings, will be accessible to interested parties via Abbott’s Investor Relations website.

Financial Results and Business Updates

Apart from Abbott, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. also shared its operational and financial business updates for Q4 2023. The company reported revenues of an estimated $8.0 million for the fourth quarter, culminating in a total yearly revenue of approximately $22.0 million. Senseonics plans to announce its full Q4 and fiscal year 2023 financial results later this quarter. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s unaudited balance of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities is projected to be around $109.8 million, and it also plans to provide its financial guidance for 2024 alongside the full fiscal year 2023 financial results.

Abbott’s Global Reach

Abbott, a leader in the global healthcare industry, offers an array of technologies and products across several healthcare divisions, including diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines. With a substantial workforce of 115,000 employees, Abbott effectively serves a global market spanning over 160 countries. The company maintains an active engagement with the public and investors through its official website and multiple social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. An archived version of the earnings call will be made available on Abbott’s website later in the day.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

