en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Abandoned Pregnant Dog Phoebe Finds Hope in Foster Care

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Abandoned Pregnant Dog Phoebe Finds Hope in Foster Care

In the heart of winter, a pregnant dog, later named Phoebe, was found abandoned in a park. Her fate took a turn for the better when she was rescued and brought to the Nebraska Humane Society on December 16. The organization, known for its commitment to animal welfare, utilized this situation to underscore the significance of seeking professional help rather than abandoning animals, particularly when they are in a vulnerable state.

From Abandonment to Foster Care

Phoebe’s journey took a hopeful turn when she was fostered by Julie Kuntze, an experienced caregiver. Kuntze’s home became a sanctuary for Phoebe, who, a day after Christmas, gave birth to a litter of 12 puppies. Amid the joyous occasion, Kuntze and the Humane Society reiterated the importance of reaching out to them for assistance instead of resorting to abandoning animals.

Phoebe’s Future and the Importance of Animal Welfare

Phoebe and her puppies will remain under the nurturing care of Kuntze until they reach eight weeks of age. After this period, they will return to the Nebraska Humane Society for essential vaccinations and procedures, such as spaying and neutering. The ultimate goal is for Phoebe and her puppies to find loving homes, their precarious beginning transformed into a promising future.

Highlighting the Bigger Picture

Phoebe’s story serves as a potent reminder of the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. The Nebraska Humane Society, along with caregivers like Kuntze, continue to advocate for the rights and well-being of animals, turning the spotlight on the need for compassion, understanding, and action.

0
Pets United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
5 mins ago
Top Eight Pet Grooming Establishments in the Philippines
In the heart of the Philippines, pet owners are finding reliable sanctuaries for their beloved companions. These establishments not only offer routine grooming but also a range of specialized treatments, ensuring that pets of all shapes and sizes receive the attention they deserve. From San Juan to Quezon City, these grooming salons are setting the
Top Eight Pet Grooming Establishments in the Philippines
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches
3 hours ago
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
5 hours ago
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
Unusual Court Case Unfolds as Seven Fight for Ownership of 'Family Pet'
6 mins ago
Unusual Court Case Unfolds as Seven Fight for Ownership of 'Family Pet'
Prison Officer's Plea for Dog's Medical Bills Highlights Financial Strain of Pet Ownership
2 hours ago
Prison Officer's Plea for Dog's Medical Bills Highlights Financial Strain of Pet Ownership
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
3 hours ago
Howard County Remembers Respected K9 Officer Nelson: A Legacy of Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
6 seconds
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
9 seconds
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
14 seconds
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
16 seconds
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
37 seconds
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
38 seconds
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
47 seconds
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
58 seconds
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app