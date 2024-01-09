en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Abandoned Dogs Rufus and Rigby Find New Home Together After Rescue

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Abandoned Dogs Rufus and Rigby Find New Home Together After Rescue

Two North Carolina dogs, affectionately named Rufus and Rigby, have found a new home after being heroically rescued from abandonment. The dogs, found crated by the roadside, were given a second chance at life thanks to a compassionate student from North Carolina State University who discovered them and intervened.

Rescue and Care at SPCA of Wake County

The rescued dogs were taken to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Wake County. This organization, renowned for its dedication to animal welfare, provided Rufus and Rigby with much-needed care. The dogs were given blankets and toys, symbols of comfort and play, which they had likely been deprived of previously.

A Special Bond Recognized

At the SPCA of Wake County, it quickly became apparent that Rufus and Rigby shared a special bond. Recognizing the depth of their connection, the organization made a compassionate decision – they would put the dogs up for adoption as a pair. This decision ensured that the dogs, already traumatized by abandonment, would not have to endure the pain of separation.

Adoption and Celebration of Friendship

On January 5, the shelter took to Facebook to celebrate Rufus and Rigby’s friendship. They were described as ‘friendly, loving lap dogs’ who preferred each other’s company when a human lap was not available. The celebration prepared the way for the final chapter of Rufus and Rigby’s journey at the shelter. On January 8, the SPCA announced that Rufus and Rigby had been adopted together, ensuring their inseparable bond would continue to thrive in their forever home. The adoption news was received warmly on social media, generating a wave of positive reactions.

Thus, the story of Rufus and Rigby serves as a testament to compassion and resilience. It’s a tale of a bond formed amidst adversity and preserved through the kindness of strangers, embodying the true spirit of friendship and care.

0
Pets Society United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
51 mins ago
Golden Retriever's Unwavering Affection for New Puppy Captivates the Internet
A charming video of a Golden Retriever’s unwavering affection for a new puppy has taken the internet by storm, with the heartwarming clip gathering over 730,000 views on TikTok. The video showcases a family scene, where Chase, the Golden Retriever, is seen cuddling the slumbering puppy on a couch, while two young boys dedicate themselves
Golden Retriever's Unwavering Affection for New Puppy Captivates the Internet
The Curious Case of a Monkey Roaming in Whiteshill, Gloucestershire
4 hours ago
The Curious Case of a Monkey Roaming in Whiteshill, Gloucestershire
Mouse Mystery Unveiled: Retired Welsh Postman Discovers Nightly Tidy-Up
4 hours ago
Mouse Mystery Unveiled: Retired Welsh Postman Discovers Nightly Tidy-Up
Welsh Postman Discovers 'Tidy Mouse' Organizing His Shed
3 hours ago
Welsh Postman Discovers 'Tidy Mouse' Organizing His Shed
Retiree in Wales Discovers 'Welsh Tidy Mouse' Organizing His Shed
3 hours ago
Retiree in Wales Discovers 'Welsh Tidy Mouse' Organizing His Shed
Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Rescues Injured Bobcat in an Act of Bravery
3 hours ago
Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Rescues Injured Bobcat in an Act of Bravery
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
49 seconds
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
52 seconds
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
1 min
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
2 mins
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
3 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
3 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
4 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
4 mins
Georgia's Stand for Election Security: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Defense Amid Lawsuit
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
4 mins
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
35 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app