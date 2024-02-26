AARP New Hampshire Champions Aging with Dignity: Advocacy in Action for 2024

In the heart of New England, AARP New Hampshire is forging ahead with a clear mission: to advocate for the welfare of individuals aged 50 and above, ensuring that the Granite State becomes an even more livable community for seniors. As we step into the 2024 legislative session, the organization is laser-focused on pivotal areas including fraud prevention, support for family caregivers, tackling the rising costs of prescription drugs, and enhancing the ability of older adults to live independently within their communities. These efforts not only resonate with the immediate needs of New Hampshire's aging population but also with the broader vision of fostering an age-friendly society.

Empowering Family Caregivers and Home-Based Care

One of the cornerstone initiatives of AARP NH's advocacy is its support for Senate Bill 515, a legislative effort aimed at protecting consumers from the pitfalls of fraudulent extended warranty contracts. In today's increasingly digital world, seniors often find themselves in the crosshairs of sophisticated scams, making this legislation a critical shield in safeguarding their hard-earned money and trust.

Recognizing the irreplaceable role of family caregivers in the ecosystem of senior care, AARP NH is championing long-term services and supports (LTSS) that bolster care at home. Central to this endeavor is the advocacy for Medicaid presumptive eligibility for home- and community-based services, a move that promises to streamline access to essential care services. This initiative not only underscores the organization's commitment to supporting family caregivers but also aligns with the growing preference among seniors to age gracefully in the comfort of their homes.

Addressing Prescription Drug Affordability

The escalating cost of prescription drugs remains a pressing concern for many seniors, a challenge AARP NH is meeting head-on through its support for New Hampshire's Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) and Senate Bill 560. The latter, which seeks to study the impact of pharmacy benefit manager operations, represents a critical step towards transparency and potentially more affordable medication prices for seniors. By tackling this issue, AARP NH is not only advocating for financial relief but also for the health and well-being of New Hampshire's aging population.

As AARP New Hampshire continues to champion these initiatives, the organization also encourages community involvement and advocacy through educational and interactive events. It's a call to action for volunteers to join their efforts in making a tangible difference in the community. In the grand tapestry of societal welfare, AARP NH's focused advocacy for the 2024 legislative session is a testament to its unyielding commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors across the Granite State.