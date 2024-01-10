AARP Announces 2024 Community Challenge Grant Program

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has kick-started its 2024 Community Challenge grant program, inviting applications until March 6, 2024. This initiative, which first saw daylight in 2017, has a singular aim - to fund projects that enhance the livability of communities across the United States.

A Journey from Quick-action Projects to Long-term Improvements

The program is designed to assist grantees in implementing quick-action projects that can pave the way for enduring improvements in diverse areas. These include public spaces, transportation, housing, digital connections, community resilience, and economic empowerment. The 2024 iteration of the grant program presents three distinct types of grant opportunities.

The traditional flagship grants are designed to support a broad spectrum of community improvement projects. The $2,500 grants are accompanied by additional resources such as webinars, coaching, and publications. These smaller grants have a specific focus on Walk Audits, Bike Audits, and HomeFit Modifications.

The third type of grant aims to bolster digital connectivity for disaster response, promote equitable engagement for community reconnection, and inspire housing choice design competitions.

Who Can Apply?

AARP extends its invitation to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofits, as well as government entities, to apply for these funding opportunities. Since its inception, the AARP Community Challenge has successfully funded over 1,370 projects, including 26 in Indiana.

The grants represent a cog in the machine of AARP's Livable Communities initiative. This overarching program strives to create prime living conditions for all ages, with a particular emphasis on the needs of individuals aged 50 and above. All projects funded under this initiative must reach completion by December 15, 2024.