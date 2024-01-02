Aaron Colangelo: From NRDC to Edelson PC, a New Chapter in Environmental Law

Aaron Colangelo, a renowned environmental lawyer and former Chief Litigation Counsel at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), has embarked on a new professional chapter. He has recently been appointed as a partner at Edelson PC, a leading law firm based in Washington, D.C.

Transitioning from NRDC to Edelson PC

Before joining Edelson PC, Colangelo’s professional journey was deeply rooted in the NRDC, where he served as the Chief Litigation Counsel. During his tenure, he was actively involved in a broad spectrum of environmental litigation, carving out a name for himself in the legal landscape.

Wide-Ranging Environmental Expertise

Colangelo’s legal prowess extends to a wide array of environmental issues. He has led lawsuits related to food safety, drinking water contamination, energy efficiency, air pollution, hazardous waste cleanup, and government transparency. Each of these battles has served to sharpen his legal acumen and deepen his understanding of environmental law.

A Valuable Addition to Edelson PC

Edelson PC, with its team of expert legal professionals, stands to benefit immensely from Colangelo’s addition. His extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of environmental litigation will undoubtedly add a layer of expertise to the firm. As he embarks on this new journey, one can expect him to continue pushing the boundaries of environmental law and shaping the landscape with his innovative legal strategies.