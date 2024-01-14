en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

AAPI Women Grapple with Wage Gap: Lifetime Salary Shortfall of $267,760

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
AAPI Women Grapple with Wage Gap: Lifetime Salary Shortfall of $267,760

The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) has unveiled a stark reality: Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women face a significant wage gap compared to their white male counterparts. This disparity translates to an alarming lifetime salary shortfall of $267,760, highlighting the urgency of addressing wage inequality within the American workforce.

Uneven Landscape of Wage Disparity

The pay gap is not uniform across all AAPI communities. For instance, Bhutanese women bear the brunt of this inequality, earning a meager 48 cents on the dollar compared to white men. This drastic pay gap results in a potential lifetime wage loss of over $1.3 million across a 40-year career. Burmese, Nepalese, Hmong, and Cambodian women are in a similar predicament, facing substantial lifetime wage losses due to this systemic inequality.

A Double-Edged Sword for Certain AAPI Communities

Interestingly, not all AAPI women are on the losing end of the wage gap. Women from Chinese, Indian, Malaysian, and Taiwanese communities have managed to outearn white men. However, they still earn less than men within their respective communities, underscoring the insidious nature of gender and racial wage gaps that can coexist within the same demographic.

The Impact of COVID-19 on AAPI Women’s Wages

The COVID-19 pandemic has only served to exacerbate the wage gap for AAPI women. They have suffered disproportionate job losses and have faced additional work challenges related to childcare. This double whammy of wage inequality and a global pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the financial stability of AAPI women, laying bare the systemic faults within our society.

Legislative Solutions for Wage Equality

The NWLC argues for the introduction of legislative solutions such as the Paycheck Fairness Act and pay transparency laws. These initiatives aim to eradicate pay discrimination and strengthen workplace protections for women. By ensuring equal pay for work of equal or comparable value, these actions offer a glimmer of hope for achieving pay equity across gender, race, and other demographic categories.

0
Society United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
31 seconds ago
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
In the latest swirl of political discourse, Labour leader Keir Starmer has struck a nerve in Britain’s political landscape with his recent remark about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Starmer suggested that Sunak ‘doesn’t get Britain’, implying an alienation from the general public. Reactions to Starmer’s Comment The comment, although not explicitly questioning Sunak’s Britishness, was
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Turkish Migrant's Warning Sparks Debate on Freedom of Speech in Germany
53 mins ago
Turkish Migrant's Warning Sparks Debate on Freedom of Speech in Germany
McDonald's in Billings Stirs Controversy with Student Entry Restriction Policy
56 mins ago
McDonald's in Billings Stirs Controversy with Student Entry Restriction Policy
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 mins ago
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
11 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
A Royal Show of Unity: Waleses and Sussexes Together Amid Tensions
36 mins ago
A Royal Show of Unity: Waleses and Sussexes Together Amid Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
6 seconds
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
31 seconds
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
3 mins
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
4 mins
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
7 mins
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
10 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
12 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
12 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
16 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app