AAM's Live Audio Webcast: An Invitation for Stakeholders with Replay Options

A leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM, has created an opportunity for stakeholders to participate in a live audio webcast or tune in to the briefing at a later time. The company, known for its prowess in designing, engineering, and manufacturing Driveline and Metal Forming technologies, has made great strides in supporting a range of vehicles, be they electric, hybrid, or furnished with internal combustion engines.

A Global Leader in Automotive and Mobility

AAM's headquarters and 80 facilities sprawl across 18 countries, marking the company's global footprint. As it positions itself at the forefront of the automotive and mobility industry, AAM is unwaveringly focused on accelerating the advent of a safer and more sustainable future. This commitment is mirrored in the high-quality technologies they design and manufacture, catering to a broad spectrum of vehicles.

Webcast and Briefing Details

The company has scheduled a conference call for February 16, 2024, to discuss the financial results of the fourth quarter and the full year. Stakeholders have the option to participate via live audio webcast and listen in on the briefing following the call. Those who miss the live session need not fret, as the company has arranged for a replay until February 23. The press release announcing the results will also be readily available on their website.

Accessing the Webcast and Replay

To access the live webcast or the post-call briefing, interested parties should visit AAM's investor relations website. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available for a certain period after the event's conclusion. Parties interested in the replay can access it by dialing specific numbers, with an access code provided for replay purposes. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for a period of one year, offering ample time for interested parties to revisit the financial discussions.