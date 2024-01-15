On the auspicious occasion of Martin Luther King's birthday, the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 movies for the year, triggering a wave of controversy and confusion. The overarching sentiment of disappointment and skepticism stems from the organization's seemingly unfathomable decision to overlook key films like 'Rustin' and 'American Symphony', while allegedly maneuvering Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' into the spotlight despite it not securing the requisite number of votes.

Advertisment

Surprising Omissions and Unexplained Inclusions

Notably absent from the AAFCA's list was 'Rustin', a powerful film that sheds light on the life of Bayard Rustin, an indispensable collaborator of Martin Luther King. Despite a stirring portrayal of Rustin by Colman Domingo that has garnered widespread praise, the film failed to secure a spot in the top 10. Equally puzzling was the exclusion of Jon Batiste's documentary 'American Symphony', a musical masterpiece that has resonated deeply with audiences.

On the flip side, the AAFCA's decision to highlight Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' has raised eyebrows. Reports suggest the film did not amass the necessary votes, yet it was still listed, sparking allegations of manipulation and raising questions about the authenticity of the AAFCA's selection process.

Advertisment

Favoring the Familiar

The AAFCA's selection leaned heavily towards movies that have become familiar favorites among various critics' groups, including 'Oppenheimer' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. Despite claims of prioritizing diversity and originality, the AAFCA seems to be following the beaten path, favoring well-trodden narratives over fresh and thought-provoking content.

Questions of Credibility

These surprising decisions by the AAFCA have led to a flurry of questions about the credibility of their selections. For an organization that prides itself on recognizing outstanding achievement in film, their recent choices have been met with criticism and disbelief. As the film industry strives to promote diversity and originality, the AAFCA's choices seem out of sync with this goal, casting a long shadow of doubt over their decision-making process.

The AAFCA will celebrate the winners at the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards on February 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. However, the controversy surrounding their selections could potentially dampen the spirit of the event, as the film community continues to grapple with the implications of the organization's seemingly skewed preferences.