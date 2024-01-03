AACPS Unveils Names for Upcoming Schools: Severn Run High and Two Rivers Elementary

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), in a bold stride towards enhancing its educational landscape, has christened its two newest additions. The district’s upcoming high school, set to open its doors to students in the fall of 2024, has been named Severn Run High School. Simultaneously, its latest elementary school has been dubbed Two Rivers Elementary School. These names earned unanimous approval from the Board of Education, backing recommendations from school naming committees and Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell.

Severn Run High School: A New Addition to the High School Roster

Severn Run High School, positioned on the erstwhile Papa John’s Farm property near New Cut Road in Millersville, will become the 14th comprehensive high school in the AACPS district. Catering to grades 9-12, it signifies the district’s ongoing commitment to providing quality education to its burgeoning high school demographic.

Two Rivers Elementary School: Expanding Elementary Education

Meanwhile, Two Rivers Elementary School, which will serve the educational needs of students from prekindergarten to fifth grade, is set to become the 78th comprehensive elementary school in AACPS. Nestled on Conway Road in Gambrills, this institution will further strengthen the district’s elementary education framework, providing a robust foundation for its young learners.

Online Presence and Future Communication Outlets

Both Severn Run High School and Two Rivers Elementary School have promptly established their presence on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with the handles SevernRunAACPS and TwoRiversAACPS respectively. This signifies the institutions’ readiness to embrace digital communication platforms to connect with students, parents, and the community. Plans are also underway to create additional communication outlets in the future, fostering a vibrant, digitally connected educational environment.