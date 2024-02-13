AAAS Honors 16 Pioneers in Engineering Research, Practice, and Education for 2024

In a celebration of groundbreaking achievements in engineering research, practice, and education, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has honored 16 distinguished individuals with their prestigious awards for 2024. Among the recipients are MIT alumni Marc Baldo, Jacopo Buongiorno, and Hsiao-hua Burke, recognized for their significant contributions to addressing global challenges and advancing health, sustainability, and human connection.

Advertisment

AAAS Awards: A Tradition of Honor and Recognition

The AAAS awards, held annually, seek to highlight the accomplishments of scientists, engineers, innovators, and public servants who have made a lasting impact on science and society. This year's winners represent a diverse range of fields and expertise, from mentoring a multifaceted group of chemical scientists to employing cutting-edge science to further human rights.

2024 AAAS Award Recipients: Leaders in Their Fields

Advertisment

Among the impressive roster of 2024 AAAS award recipients are two standout figures in the scientific community: Joel R Primack, who will receive the AAAS Philip Hauge Abelson Prize for his contributions to science policy and public service, and Katharine Hayhoe, who will be honored with the Mani L Bhaumik Award for Public Engagement with Science for her efforts to communicate about climate change with religious communities.

Baldo, Buongiorno, and Burke join these esteemed honorees, having each demonstrated a profound commitment to engineering excellence and innovation. Their work has not only expanded the boundaries of their respective fields but has also inspired future generations of engineers and researchers.

The Legacy Continues: Inspiring Future Innovators

As the 2024 AAAS award recipients prepare to accept their accolades at the annual meeting in Denver, their collective achievements serve as a reminder of the importance of scientific progress and collaboration. By recognizing these exceptional individuals, the AAAS hopes to inspire others to pursue careers in science, engineering, and public service, ultimately fostering a brighter future for all.

In conclusion, the 2024 AAAS awards highlight the remarkable accomplishments of scientists, engineers, and innovators who have dedicated their lives to advancing our understanding of the world and improving the human condition. Their work in addressing global challenges, promoting sustainability, and enhancing human connection has made a significant impact on society, and their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of researchers and engineers. The 16 recipients of this year's awards, including MIT alumni Marc Baldo, Jacopo Buongiorno, and Hsiao-hua Burke, truly embody the spirit of scientific excellence and innovation.