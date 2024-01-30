AAA Reveals Alarming Increase in Roadside Worker Fatalities

An alarming increase in the number of fatalities involving roadside workers has been reported by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. With one provider losing their life every two weeks as of 2021, the situation has reached a critical stage. The number of roadside worker fatalities has far surpassed that of overall traffic fatalities, highlighting the significant risk that these workers face daily.

The Unseen Danger

Interstate Towing, a company based in Chicopee, Massachusetts, recently brought attention to this issue by sharing a video that underscores the dangers their employees face on a daily basis. Stephen Gonneville, the General Manager, disclosed multiple instances of close encounters with passing vehicles in the past year alone. The video served as a stark reminder of the risks roadside workers face and the importance of motorists adhering to the 'Move Over Law'.

The Move Over Law

This law is designed to provide a safer working environment for roadside workers. It requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when they see a roadside assistance vehicle with flashing lights. Non-compliance can lead to a fine of up to $100. Despite the law’s existence, it appears that many motorists are either unaware of it or choose to disregard it, resulting in unnecessary risks and fatalities.

Driving Factors

According to AAA, the principal causes of these tragic accidents are impairment, fatigue, and distraction among drivers. There is a significant need for increased awareness and adherence to safety measures among the driving public. Gonneville emphasized the safety protocols in place for their workers, such as operating vehicle controls from the truck bed and staying on the side of the truck furthest from traffic. However, the responsibility for ensuring the safety of these workers also lies heavily on the shoulders of the driving public.

As the fatality rate among roadside workers continues to rise, the importance of the 'Move Over Law' and increased vigilance from drivers cannot be overstated. This is not just about adhering to a law, it's about ensuring the safety of those who work tirelessly to keep our roads functioning and safe.