A Year of Transformation and Community Connection: The Tribune's Journey in La Crosse

When I first stepped into the role of Executive Editor at The Tribune a year ago, the weight of expectation was palpable. La Crosse, a community rich in history and brimming with stories, was not just a new workplace but a new home. The challenge was clear: to lead a newsroom in an era where journalism is constantly evolving and to do so in a way that honors this community's trust. Today, I reflect on a journey marked by growth, challenges, and above all, gratitude for the warm welcome this community has extended.

Building a Stronger Newsroom

In an industry grappling with labor shortages and the relentless pace of news, achieving a fully staffed newsroom was no small feat. The addition of Visual Journalist Saskia Hatvany and reporters Caden Perry and Gavin Michaelson has infused our team with fresh perspectives and capabilities. Their contributions have not only enriched our visual storytelling but have also deepened our coverage of local developments, from governmental shifts to community milestones. This growth has allowed us to focus on establishing areas of expertise within our team, ensuring that our reporting on government, business, and community news is both insightful and impactful.

Commitment to In-depth Reporting

Our mission to be the primary source for breaking news and in-depth reporting in the Coulee Region has never been more relevant. With key coverage on the horizon, including local and national elections, transportation updates, and school district consolidation, we are poised to keep our community informed and engaged. The announcement of a new hospital by Mayo Clinic and our concerted efforts to achieve 'functional zero' homelessness are testaments to our commitment to not just report the news but to highlight issues that spur change and provoke discussion.

Engaging with Our Community

One of the most gratifying aspects of this past year has been the opportunity to engage directly with our readers. An upcoming open Q&A session with me, the executive editor, is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to transparency and dialogue. We understand that trust is built on accountability and that our role in this community extends beyond the pages of our publication. By inviting questions and feedback, we hope to reinforce the foundation of trust and collaboration that journalism at its best can foster.

As I look back on this past year, I am filled with gratitude for the team at The Tribune and the community of La Crosse. The journey has been one of transformation, not just for our newsroom but for myself as well. The challenges of today's journalistic landscape are many, but so too are the opportunities to make a meaningful impact. Here in La Crosse, we're not just reporting the news; we're part of a living, breathing community narrative. And that's a story worth telling.