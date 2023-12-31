2023 Year-end Analysis: Transformations in U.S.-China Relations Unveiled

As 2023 draws to a close, a transformative shift has taken place in the relationship between the world’s two most influential powers, the United States and China. This shift has been marked by a series of events, including the headline-grabbing balloon incident and tensions over semiconductors, which culminated in a detente between the two nations. Top experts, Wang Yiwei and Sun Chenghao, offer their analysis on the complex interplay of events that have reshaped the dynamics of Sino-U.S. relations this year.

An Unstable Beginning and a Positive Shift

According to Wang Yiwei, the year began on a promising note with the Bali consensus of 2022, but the balloon incident revealed the fragility of these ties. The subsequent meeting in San Francisco between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden saw a reaffirmation of the Bali consensus and provided a clearer roadmap for the competition rules between the nations. Wang points out that domestic U.S. issues, such as political divisions and financial sector interests, have nudged the U.S. into blaming China for its internal problems.

Pragmatic Outcomes and Future Directions

Sun Chenghao highlights the pragmatic outcomes of the San Francisco meeting, where over 20 consensuses were reached. These included progress in climate change, combating fentanyl, military communication, and AI cooperation. These steps were designed to manage the risks of competition and prevent military escalation. Both experts agree that a stable U.S.-China relationship is crucial for global governance and peace and opine that competition should not define bilateral relations.

Contradictions and the Need for Reevaluation

The contradiction in U.S. policies, with sanctions against Chinese enterprises on one hand and calls for detente on the other, reflects the complexity of diplomatic relations and the diverse voices within the U.S. political landscape. Both experts argue that the U.S. cannot resolve its domestic challenges by suppressing China. They agree that a reevaluation of U.S. policy towards China is necessary for realizing mutual interests and maintaining global peace.