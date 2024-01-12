en English
A Year After PENNCREST’s Library Policy Change: Controversy and Consequences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
A Year After PENNCREST's Library Policy Change: Controversy and Consequences

Exactly one year ago, the PENNCREST School Board embarked on a controversial path, enacting a library policy change that banned books with explicit written depictions of sexual acts from district libraries. The aftermath saw 25 books removed from the shelves, including Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” and various manga and fantasy series. Far from being a quiet, unnoticed change, the policy stirred up a tempest, leading to heated board meetings, a lawsuit, and even the resignation of the district’s lawyer.

Stricter Review and Budget Constraints

The policy had a far-reaching impact, proving to be more than just a measure to remove certain books. It fundamentally altered the book acquisition process, adding multiple layers of review before a book could find its way into the district libraries. Acting Superintendent Ken Newman noted that no new books have been purchased since the policy’s implementation due to budget constraints, though some books have been generously donated.

Controversy and Resilience

Despite the controversy and the accusations of secret meetings, those who supported the policy remain satisfied with the outcome. They assert that the policy has successfully protected children and taxpayer funds from inappropriate content. Interestingly, the librarian at Saegertown Junior-Senior High observed that the policy’s impact was less severe than initially feared, as many of the removed books were seldom checked out by students.

The Shift and Resistance

The library policy has noticeably shifted from being parent-driven to district-driven, granting parents the option to request reviews of specific books or opt their children out. However, not all board members stand in unison. Theresa Lugo, a board member who opposed the policy, argued that the focus on book content diverted necessary attention from more critical issues, such as school renovations. She described the policy’s effects as minimal, highlighting the need to prioritize other areas of the education system.

Education Policy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

