en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

A Week of Remarkable Discoveries: From Ancient Skin to Space Milestones

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
A Week of Remarkable Discoveries: From Ancient Skin to Space Milestones

In a week brimming with scientific revelation, we witnessed a parade of discoveries that have expanded our understanding of the world and universe we inhabit. From the ancient skin of a prehistoric reptile to the deep-space wanderings of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, each breakthrough has added illumination to our collective knowledge.

Unveiling the Secrets of Ancient Skin

At the forefront of these discoveries, paleontologists have unearthed the oldest fossilized reptile skin ever found, estimated to be between 286 and 289 million years old. The skin sample is from a lizard-like creature known as Captorhinus aguti, which lived during the Permian Period. This discovery sheds light on the evolution of early terrestrial animals and the crucial role of skin in adapting to life on land. The specimen’s striking resemblance to present-day crocodile skin underscores the enduring significance of this structure in terrestrial adaptation.

Jupiter’s Magnetosheath Jets

From Earth’s ancient past, we journey to the far reaches of our solar system. Researchers have identified magnetosheath jets—fast plasma streams in the area between a planet’s magnetic field and the solar wind—around Jupiter. This discovery enriches our understanding of the gas giant’s intricate magnetism and follows previous observations of similar jets around Earth and Mars.

The Extinction of Gigantopithecus Blacki

Moving from celestial bodies back to terrestrial beings, the enigmatic Gigantopithecus blacki, a towering ape that once roamed China, has been probed to uncover the reasons behind its extinction approximately 295,000 to 215,000 years ago. This giant primate, which stood over 3 meters tall, offers a fascinating glimpse into our planet’s prehistoric biological diversity.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission: A Milestone Reached

Returning to space, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a critical milestone by overcoming technical obstacles to access the full sample of asteroid material collected from Bennu. This achievement represents the first asteroid return sample in US history and promises to unveil new insights into the composition of these celestial bodies.

An Unusual Expansion of American Territory

Finally, back on Earth, the United States has made an unconventional territorial expansion, claiming approximately 1 million square kilometers of ocean-floor territory—an area nearly double the size of Spain. This move, far from being a result of geological phenomena or territorial conquest, is an attempt to extend the nation’s maritime claims.

As we ponder these scientific advances, from the wonders of prehistoric skin to the mysteries of Jupiter’s magnetism, the exploration of a long-extinct giant ape, and the audacious feats of space missions, we are reminded of the enduring intrigue that lies at the heart of our quest for knowledge.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
7 mins ago
European Space Agency Contemplates SpaceX Falcon 9 for Sentinel-1C Launch
In a groundbreaking move, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission are reportedly contemplating the use of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket for the launch of the Sentinel-1C satellite, a cornerstone of the Copernicus Earth observation program. This potential shift from the Vega C rocket underscores the urgency to avoid additional delays, especially considering
European Space Agency Contemplates SpaceX Falcon 9 for Sentinel-1C Launch
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
24 mins ago
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
25 mins ago
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
10 mins ago
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Student Revolutionizes Search and Recovery Efforts with Drones
14 mins ago
Student Revolutionizes Search and Recovery Efforts with Drones
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
16 mins ago
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Latest Headlines
World News
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
1 min
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
1 min
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
3 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
4 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
7 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
7 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
9 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
9 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
10 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
17 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
58 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app