A Tribute to Vision and Devotion: Remembering the Wigwe Family

In the wake of tragedy, a community comes together to remember the lives of Herbert Wigwe, his beloved wife Chizoba, and their eldest son Chizzy. The esteemed Wigwe family, known for their profound contributions to banking and social impact, tragically perished in a helicopter crash in the USA. A meticulously planned, week-long burial programme has been organized, not just to mourn their loss, but to celebrate the indelible marks they left on both the banking sector and their community. Beginning on March 4, 2024, the series of commemorative events, including a Bankers Committee's Celebration and various Services of Songs, will be held across Lagos State and Port Harcourt, culminating in a funeral service and interment for Herbert and Chizoba on March 8, with a Thanksgiving Service to follow on March 10.

A Legacy of Impact

The loss of Herbert Wigwe is felt deeply within the banking industry and beyond. As a visionary leader and philanthropist, his efforts extended far beyond the confines of finance. Herbert was instrumental in championing initiatives aimed at youth development and was recognized with a national award for his contributions. His leadership as the Chairman of the Committee of Bank CEOs was marked by innovation and a commitment to excellence. The Bankers Committee's Celebration, set for the outset of the burial programme, seeks to honor his legacy in the social impact space, highlighting the profound difference one individual's dedication can make.

Remembering the Wigwe Family

The week-long burial programme serves not only as a final farewell to the Wigwes but as a testament to their collective legacy. Each event, from the Services of Songs to the final Thanksgiving Service, has been carefully curated to reflect the family's values and the profound loss felt by their community. The Wigwe Family Helicopter Crash Memorial Service emphasizes the importance of family, philanthropy, and service, core principles that guided Herbert, Chizoba, and Chizzy throughout their lives. Their contributions, particularly in the realms of banking and social welfare, have left a lasting imprint on the lives they touched.

A Community in Mourning

As the dates for the commemorative events draw nearer, the banking community and those whose lives were touched by the Wigwes prepare to pay their respects. The outpouring of grief and support underscores the profound impact of the Wigwe family's loss on a national scale. Yet, amidst the sorrow, there is a collective resolve to honor their memory by continuing the work they began. The tributes pouring in from all corners of the country reflect a deep appreciation for their contributions and a shared commitment to uphold their legacy. The upcoming week of remembrance and celebration provides an opportunity for reflection, offering a chance to commemorate not just their lives, but the enduring influence of their vision and devotion.