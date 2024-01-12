A Tribute to Pernell ‘Josh’ Tyrone Brown Jr.: A Life Dedicated to Soccer

Pernell ‘Josh’ Tyrone Brown Jr., a recognized name in the world of soccer, who played the field as passionately as he coached it, met an untimely demise on Christmas Day, 2023. Born on September 20, 1983, in Portland, Oregon, Josh’s life was a testament to his enduring love for soccer, a journey that began in his early years and continued till his last breath.

A Life Spent on the Field

Josh, a natural athlete since childhood, shone not only in soccer but also in basketball, earning him early recognition in both sports. Brought up by his mother, Cindy Baker, and grandparents Sally and Neil Baker, he honed his soccer skills under the watchful eyes of his uncle, Marc Baker. His school years were marked by accolades, including First Team All-Metro League and First Team All-State.

A Journey from the University to the Major Leagues

His passion for soccer didn’t waver in college, where he played for the University of Portland and the University of New Mexico. Josh’s performances garnered him West Coast Conference All League recognition and the title of ‘Man of the Match’ by ESPN during the College Cup Semi-Final in 2005. His talent was further recognized when he was drafted by the Colorado Rapids in the Major League Soccer Superdraft. He also played a season with the Portland Timbers before injuries compelled him to retire from professional soccer.

From Professional Player to Compassionate Coach

Even after hanging up his boots, Josh’s connection with soccer remained unbroken. He switched roles from player to coach, mentoring young soccer enthusiasts at the Vermont Hills Life Center Day Care. He married Mariah Liebert in 2020, a woman who shared his profound love for soccer. Known for his fervor on the field and his kindness off it, Josh will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the Portland youth soccer community.

His life will be celebrated on February 3, 2024, at the Marilyn Moyer Theatre, with attendees encouraged to don soccer jerseys in his honor. To continue his legacy and foster young talent, The Josh Brown Memorial Youth Soccer Scholarship has been established for club soccer through The Baker Family Foundation.