A Transition in Leadership and a Call for Safety at Cerritos College

In a notable shift within the academic community of Cerritos College, Dennis Falcon, the esteemed faculty senate president, has announced he will not pursue re-election after his current term concludes. Falcon's tenure has been marked by significant contributions, particularly in the realms of Culturally Responsive Pedagogy and the Zero Textbook Initiative, underscoring his commitment to enhancing the educational landscape. This announcement comes amid growing concerns over campus safety, spotlighting the need for immediate action to foster a secure learning environment.

A Legacy of Leadership and Learning

Falcon’s decision to step down is driven by a desire to return to the roots of his passion: teaching. Opting to focus on in-person classes, Falcon cherishes the direct interaction with students, which he believes is fundamental to their educational journey. His leadership has been instrumental in advocating for initiatives like Culturally Responsive Pedagogy, a teaching approach that recognizes the importance of including students' cultural references in all aspects of learning. This method, aligned with the new California teaching standards, aims to create a more inclusive and effective educational environment. The Zero Textbook Initiative, another of Falcon’s advocacies, aims to reduce the financial burden on students by promoting the use of open educational resources.

Confronting Campus Safety Concerns

Parallel to Falcon’s announcement, the Associated Students of Cerritos College (ASCC) has raised alarms over campus safety issues. Inadequate lighting and the absence of surveillance cameras in certain parking lots have been pinpointed as critical areas of concern, contributing to a climate of unease among students, especially after dark. Despite efforts to engage with the campus police chief over harassment and safety worries, the ASCC representatives describe the response as dismissive, highlighting a gap between student safety needs and administrative action. The push for improved lighting and a more pronounced focus on safety is more urgent than ever, aiming to ensure Cerritos College remains a welcoming and safe haven for learning.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

As Falcon prepares to pass the baton of leadership, his departure marks both an end and a beginning for Cerritos College. The initiatives he championed will continue to influence the college’s direction, while his return to teaching underscores the invaluable connection between educators and students. Simultaneously, the ASCC’s advocacy for better campus safety measures serves as a critical reminder of the ongoing work needed to create an environment where all students feel secure and supported. Together, these focal points of leadership transition and safety concerns sketch a roadmap for the future of Cerritos College, balancing academic excellence with the well-being of its community.