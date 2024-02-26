A Toast to Tradition: WGN Radio Honors the Legacy of Bob Collins with Annual Tribute

In the heart of Chicago, a poignant tradition echoes through the halls of WGN Radio, where the memory of Bob Collins, a beloved figure whose voice once filled the morning airwaves, is kept alive. Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the tragic plane crash that claimed Collins' life in February 2000, yet his spirit continues to resonate with both the staff and listeners. Among those leading the homage are notable personalities such as Bob Sirott, Dave Eanet, John Williams, Mary Van De Velde, and Orion Samuelson, who gather annually to raise a glass in Collins' honor.

A Legacy That Lives On

Bob Collins, who seamlessly took over the morning host role from Wally Phillips, left an indelible mark on WGN Radio and its audience. Known for his charismatic presence and the warmth he brought into the lives of countless Chicagoans, Collins' legacy is more than just a memory; it's a continuing inspiration. The tribute, a simple yet profound gesture, involves a toast with Jack Daniel's whiskey from a bottle found in Collins' office—a bottle that has become a symbol of remembrance and respect. This act of remembrance, traditionally carried out on Collins' birthday, February 28, was observed two days earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts, underscoring the commitment of the WGN team to honor their colleague.

The Power of Tradition

Traditions, especially those born out of loss, serve as a bridge between the past and the present, offering a moment of reflection and unity. The annual toast to Bob Collins at WGN Radio exemplifies how rituals can help keep the essence of a person alive, fostering a sense of community and continuity. It's a testament to the impact one individual can have on a workplace and its culture, turning grief into a collective expression of admiration and gratitude. For the current hosts and staff members, this yearly act is not just about remembering a friend and mentor; it's about celebrating the values and the spirit Collins embodied.

A Message of Remembrance

As the 2024 toast to Bob Collins once again brought together the voices of WGN Radio, it served as a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the enduring power of legacy. Through the sharing of stories and the symbolic sip of whiskey, new and long-time listeners are introduced or reacquainted with a man whose voice once provided comfort, laughter, and companionship. This annual tribute goes beyond mere nostalgia; it's a powerful affirmation of how individuals can leave a lasting imprint on their communities and the importance of honoring those who have shaped our lives and our institutions.

In a world that often moves too quickly, pausing to remember those who have left us is not just an act of remembrance but a celebration of their enduring influence. The WGN Radio family's commitment to keeping Bob Collins' memory alive each year is a beautiful example of how traditions can serve as anchors, reminding us of our shared humanity and the bonds that time cannot sever.