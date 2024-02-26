A Taste of Home: Jackson Soul Food Opens at Miami International Airport

In the bustling corridors of Miami International Airport, amidst the usual fare of fast food and chain restaurants, a new eatery stands out, not just for its savory dishes but for its rich history and cultural significance. Last week, Jackson Soul Food, a beacon of Black heritage and culinary excellence in Miami-Dade County since 1946, celebrated the grand opening of its third location. This expansion into one of the world's busiest airports marks a significant milestone for the restaurant and its commitment to sharing traditional soul food with a broader audience. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, graced by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Jackson Soul Food Owner Shirlene Ingraham, was not just a formality but a testament to the enduring legacy and growing influence of minority-owned businesses in the region.

A Legacy Reimagined

From its humble beginnings in the historic neighborhood of Overtown, Jackson Soul Food has grown from a local diner to a celebrated culinary institution. With a second location in Opa-Locka near Miami Gardens, the restaurant has been at the forefront of serving mouth-watering dishes like fried catfish and chicken, savory mac and cheese, and ribs, all prepared with love and a taste of home. The opening of its airport location during Black History Month adds a layer of significance to this event, celebrating not only the restaurant's expansion but also its deep roots in Miami's Black community. Shirlene Ingraham, at the helm of this family-owned business, emphasizes the importance of maintaining the homemade food and family-oriented atmosphere that has become synonymous with Jackson Soul Food.

Bringing Local Flavors to Global Travelers

The partnership between Jackson Soul Food and SSP America, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations, signifies a commitment to bringing local flavors to passengers from around the world. John Clark, Senior Vice President of SSP America, expressed pride in this collaboration, highlighting the company's goal of delivering a 'taste of place' to travelers. This initiative not only introduces visitors to the rich culinary heritage of Miami but also supports local businesses, creating a win-win situation for the community and the airport's diverse clientele.

A Milestone for the Community

The opening of Jackson Soul Food at Miami International Airport is more than just the launch of another restaurant location; it's a celebration of progress, resilience, and community. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's presence at the ceremony underscores the significance of this moment for Miami-Dade County and its thriving minority-owned business sector. This event also coincided with the opening of a Chick-fil-A location at the airport, marking another important milestone in the life of Shirlene Ingraham and the Jackson Soul Food family. Together, these developments reflect a broader trend towards recognizing and appreciating the value of diversity and tradition in our culinary and cultural landscapes.

As travelers navigate through Miami International Airport, they now have the opportunity to experience a piece of Miami's soul, thanks to the vision and perseverance of Shirlene Ingraham and her team. Jackson Soul Food's journey from a beloved local diner to an international gateway serves as a reminder of the power of food to connect us to our roots and to each other, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.