A Tale of Two Winters: Central Oregon Symphony and Hoodoo Carnival Celebrate Seasonal Traditions

As the chill of February wraps Central Oregon in its frosty embrace, the region comes alive with the vibrant warmth of community spirit, manifesting in two iconic events that have, over the decades, become winter staples. This weekend, the Central Oregon Symphony and the Hoodoo Winter Carnival unfurl their seasonal offerings, each a testament to the rich cultural tapestry and communal camaraderie that define life in this picturesque corner of the Pacific Northwest.

A Symphony of Ages: Music That Bridges Generations

Under the baton of Maestro Michael Gesme, the Central Oregon Symphony embarks on its annual Winter Concert, a harmonious journey that has, since 1967, drawn a diverse crowd—from toddlers to those who have witnessed the evolution of Bend through the years. This year's concert, featuring compositions by Tchaikovsky, Mozart, and de Falla, is a vibrant showcase of not just classical music, but of the inclusive spirit that the Symphony embodies. "We have performers as young as teenagers and as seasoned as individuals in their 70s," Gesme shares, his voice echoing the pride of a community bound by its love for music. It's a celebration that transcends age, spotlighting young artists like Jan Vargas, Maggie Carter, and Avery Armstrong, whose talents promise an evening of auditory splendor.

Hoodoo Winter Carnival: A Playground of Snowy Delights

While the Symphony serenades the soul, the Hoodoo Winter Carnival, a tradition for more than 40 years at the Hoodoo Ski Resort, promises exhilaration of a different kind. Presented by CoEnergy Propane, this carnival is a day-long fiesta of winter sports, live performances, and community engagement. From ax throwing to obstacle races, and the mesmerizing torchlight descent, the carnival is a testament to Oregon's hearty embrace of the outdoor life, even—or especially—in the heart of winter. "It's our gift to the community," says an event organizer, highlighting the carnival's role in not just drawing visitors to the slopes but in knitting the community closer through shared experiences of joy and adventure.

Winter in Oregon: A Celebration of Community and Tradition

The contrasting nature of these events—the serene beauty of a symphonic performance against the rugged excitement of winter sports—captures the essence of Oregon's winter spirit. Both the Central Oregon Symphony's concert and the Hoodoo Winter Carnival are open to the public, welcoming everyone to partake in the celebrations that underscore the season's dual appeal: the introspective tranquility of music and the exhilarating rush of outdoor fun. As these events unfold, they weave together the diverse threads of Central Oregon's community, highlighting a collective identity rooted in appreciation for the arts, the outdoors, and the rich tapestry of traditions that each winter brings.