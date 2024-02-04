A Tale of Two Weather Extremes: High-Pressure Ridge Meets Historic Low-Pressure System in the U.S.

The United States is currently immersed in a tale of two weather extremes. The eastern region is experiencing stable weather conditions with seasonable high temperatures in the 50s, courtesy of a high-pressure ridge. However, the west, specifically California, is under the onslaught of an extreme low-pressure system. This storm, officially classified as 'extreme' by the National Weather Service (NWS), brings with it hurricane-force winds and unprecedented levels of rainfall.

The Unprecedented Storm

As a potentially historic storm, California is on high alert with several counties issuing evacuation orders and warnings. Predictions suggest that the state is bracing for 6 to 12 inches of rain, a high risk of flash flooding, and winds with the strength of a hurricane. The NWS has issued a rare hurricane-force wind warning, emphasizing the high probability of life-threatening and damaging flooding in Southern California. The storm is expected to be impactful and dangerous, with significant downpours and potential flooding of several rivers. Nonessential travel during the storm's peak is advised against, and residents are urged to take precautions for their safety.

'Atmospheric River' Threatens California

Up to 37 million people are at risk of potentially life-threatening flooding in California due to an 'atmospheric river' bringing heavy rain, snow, and strong winds. The storm is expected to cause widespread tree and power line damage, with wind gusts topping 75 miles per hour. Over 8,300 state workers are on standby to respond to storm-related emergencies and damage. Climate change is being viewed as a key factor increasing the potency of these storms. A second atmospheric river-fueled storm is lashing California, threatening extreme weather conditions.

The Future Forecast

The NWS issued its first-ever warning of hurricane force winds for the San Francisco area. Significant flooding is expected in a large stretch of the south of the state, already soaked from previous storms. The deluge comes as communities across the state reel from last week's storm, which unleashed torrents and thunderstorms. With the grounds already saturated from the first storm, dangerous flash flooding is expected to occur more quickly. The state is expected to have several more wet weeks ahead, with potential for another major storm cycle at some point. The El Niño climate pattern, associated with increased ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific, is supercharging these atmospheric rivers creating strong storms over California. The state has already exceeded or is nearing average precipitation levels, indicating the wetter conditions expected to become the norm as the world warms.