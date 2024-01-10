en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
HongKong

A Tale of Eight Countries: The Best and Worst Jobs Abroad

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
A Tale of Eight Countries: The Best and Worst Jobs Abroad

The pursuit of happiness often leads us down paths less traveled. For one individual, the quest for fulfilling work took them across continents, living and working in eight different countries. The experiences vary wildly, from the beaches of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Hong Kong, and every job has its own story to tell. Here are the three best and three worst jobs from their global expedition.

The Best Jobs

Imagine waking up to the sight of the serene Pacific, the air filled with salty breezes and the inviting warmth of the Hawaiian sun. This was reality for our wanderer while working a flexible full-time job in Hawaii, assisting tourists with check-ins. Earning up to $3,000 per month, this job was more than a livelihood – it was a lifestyle.

The second best job was in the vibrant city of New Orleans, renowned for its music, food, and free-spirited atmosphere. Our nomadic worker found themselves bartending at a popular gay bar, earning a monthly income of around $2,000. The job was not only financially rewarding but also offered an enriching cultural experience.

The third on the list, though unpaid, was a fulfilling position at a hostel in Napoli, Italy. Here, work and leisure blended seamlessly. Despite the lack of a paycheck, the job provided complimentary meals, drinks, and accommodation – a unique arrangement that suited our itinerant worker perfectly.

The Worst Jobs

Not all jobs, however, were a bed of roses. The worst of them was a physically demanding factory job at a winery in New Zealand. The work involved long hours under poor conditions and was compensated with a low pay, far from being commensurate with the effort required.

The second worst job was an unpaid housekeeping role in Puerto Rico. The job was demanding, the employer insensitive, and the overall experience had little to offer in terms of personal or professional growth.

The third challenging job is the current English teaching position in Hong Kong. Despite a respectable salary of around $3,000 per month, the work environment is stressful and unhealthy, leading to dissatisfaction and disillusionment.

The experiences of this globe-trotting worker provide insights into the pursuit of meaningful work and the challenges encountered along the way. Each job, in its own way, has shaped the journey and the individual, teaching invaluable lessons about work, life, and the delicate balance between the two.

0
HongKong Travel & Tourism United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

HongKong

See more
58 mins ago
Hong Kong's Schools Face Drastic Teacher Exodus: A Deep Dive
A revelation by the Education Bureau has brought to light a critical issue in Hong Kong’s education system: a dramatic 25 percent rise in teacher turnover rates for the 2022/23 academic year, resulting in a loss of 6,748 educators. The figures underscore a significant brain drain affecting the city’s schools, particularly amongst kindergarten teachers with
Hong Kong's Schools Face Drastic Teacher Exodus: A Deep Dive
Crypto Regulation in 2023: A Year of Significant Change
7 hours ago
Crypto Regulation in 2023: A Year of Significant Change
Mixed Day for Asian Stock Markets Amid PBOC's Regulatory Signals
16 hours ago
Mixed Day for Asian Stock Markets Amid PBOC's Regulatory Signals
Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested
Statrys Launches Company Incorporation Services in Singapore: A Strategic Expansion in Asia
5 hours ago
Statrys Launches Company Incorporation Services in Singapore: A Strategic Expansion in Asia
White & Case LLP Enhances Its Global Capital Markets Practice with New Addition
5 hours ago
White & Case LLP Enhances Its Global Capital Markets Practice with New Addition
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
6 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
7 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
7 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
9 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
16 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
19 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
20 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
21 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
22 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
24 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app