A Surprise Arrival: Milford Firefighters Assist in Early Morning Birth

In the serene town of Milford, a family is reveling in the joy of a new addition, a baby boy who made his grand entrance sooner than expected. The baby’s parents, John and Antoinette Wissner, had just finished commemorating their older son’s fourth birthday when life decided to bless them with another surprise. The following dawn, at precisely 6am, Antoinette found herself in the throes of labor, prompting John to dial 911 in an urgent call for help.

Milford Firefighters to the Rescue

The call was answered by the quick-responding Milford firefighters. Firefighter EMTs Nathan Jerome and Chris Gulaszewski, known for their calm demeanor and professional skills, were dispatched to the Wissner residence. They arrived on the scene at 7:06am, ready to face the unfolding miracle of life. In a matter of moments, Nathan Jerome, with his steady hands and focused mind, successfully delivered the baby.

A Celebration of Life and Service

The newborn, christened Louis Wissner, tipped the scales at 7 pounds and 9 ounces, and measured a healthy 20.5 inches in length. His early arrival not only brought immense joy to the Wissner family but also a moment of pride for the Milford firefighters. In recognition of their service, the firefighters will be awarded stork pins and will be able to add special stickers to their vehicles. Furthermore, they are slated to be honored by the township board later in the year.

A New Chapter for the Wissner Family

The Wissner family is now acclimating to their new normal, with mother and child both in good health. Louis’s older brother Isaac, filled with the curiosity and innocence of a four-year-old, has taken on the role of the protective older sibling, making it a point to check on his baby brother every morning. As the town of Milford celebrates this joyous event, the story of Louis’s birth serves as a testament to the dedication and service of its firefighters, and a reminder of the unexpected surprises life can bring.