Economy

A Snapshot of Norfolk County’s Real Estate Market: Dec 31 to Jan 6

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
The pulse of Norfolk County’s real estate market beat with a total of 422 transactions between December 31 and January 6. The median sale, a 1,240 square foot home located on Edison Park in Quincy, changed hands for $660,000, reflecting the dynamism of the property market in the area.

Norfolk County’s Real Estate Spectrum

Real estate transactions varied across the county. Bellingham saw properties from a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home selling for $280,000 to a 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence fetching $490,000. In Braintree, the spectrum ranged from a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit going for $449,000 to an 8-bedroom, 2-bathroom property commanding $797,550. The diversity of the sales is a testament to the wide range of housing options available in Norfolk County.

Brookline’s Extreme Ends

Brookline’s real estate transactions spanned a significant range. A 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence sold for $480,000, while on the other end of the spectrum, an 18-bedroom, 12-bathroom property commanded a whopping $4,400,000. This wide gap underscores the vast diversity in property types and values within Brookline.

Significant Transactions

Other notable sales included a $2,200,000 home with 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms in Canton, and a $3,500,000 home featuring 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms in Needham Heights. These high-value transactions reflect the luxury real estate segment of Norfolk County’s housing market.

Despite the flurry of transactions, the Norfolk County Register of Deeds reported a decline in the total number of property sales and mortgages in December 2023 compared to the previous year. Factors such as limited inventory, high mortgage interest rates, and decreased lending activity contributed to this decline. The average sale price of properties also fell, and there was an increase in foreclosure deeds and a decrease in notices to foreclose.

The decrease in real estate activity is attributed to a mix of rising interest rates, a shortage of available inventory, and elevated property prices. As the Registry continues to monitor these trends, the shaping of Norfolk County’s real estate landscape remains a phenomenon under constant scrutiny.

