A Significant Stride in Guam’s Simon Sanchez High School Construction with New RFP

The course of construction for the new Simon Sanchez High School (SSHS) in Guam has achieved a significant stride with the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for construction management services this January. This procurement measure is a pivotal step in propelling the long-delayed school construction project. The Department of Public Works (DPW) Director, Vince Arriola, acknowledged in a legislative hearing in December 2023 that the procurement of construction management services had been long due and the project could have expedited to the construction procurement phase if such services were realized earlier.

Delayed Procurement Adds to SSHS Construction Holdup

Vince Arriola and another DPW official had advised the hiring of a construction manager more than two years prior to the legislative hearing. However, the recommendation was not heeded by the Guam Department of Education. By December 2023, the RFP was prepared by DPW after months of rigorous work to include all necessary services. The document was under review by the Office of the Attorney General.

Timeline and Terms of the New RFP

Post the publication of RFP, it is expected to take 10 weeks to award a contract and a minimum of 90 days thereafter for the review of the SSHS design and the development of a construction bid. The contract for construction management services will be valid for an initial term of three years, with an option for a two-year extension. Proposals are expected to be submitted by February 5.

Current Status of the SSHS Facility

The existing SSHS facility in Yigo has been deemed unsanitary and unfit for use, compelling the students to be temporarily relocated to the John F. Kennedy High School campus in Tamuning. The SSHS campus also suffered damages from Typhoon Mawar in May 2023. The students will not be able to return to the original campus until the construction of the new school is completed.