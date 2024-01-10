en English
A Significant Stride in Guam’s Simon Sanchez High School Construction with New RFP

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
The course of construction for the new Simon Sanchez High School (SSHS) in Guam has achieved a significant stride with the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for construction management services this January. This procurement measure is a pivotal step in propelling the long-delayed school construction project. The Department of Public Works (DPW) Director, Vince Arriola, acknowledged in a legislative hearing in December 2023 that the procurement of construction management services had been long due and the project could have expedited to the construction procurement phase if such services were realized earlier.

Delayed Procurement Adds to SSHS Construction Holdup

Vince Arriola and another DPW official had advised the hiring of a construction manager more than two years prior to the legislative hearing. However, the recommendation was not heeded by the Guam Department of Education. By December 2023, the RFP was prepared by DPW after months of rigorous work to include all necessary services. The document was under review by the Office of the Attorney General.

Timeline and Terms of the New RFP

Post the publication of RFP, it is expected to take 10 weeks to award a contract and a minimum of 90 days thereafter for the review of the SSHS design and the development of a construction bid. The contract for construction management services will be valid for an initial term of three years, with an option for a two-year extension. Proposals are expected to be submitted by February 5.

Current Status of the SSHS Facility

The existing SSHS facility in Yigo has been deemed unsanitary and unfit for use, compelling the students to be temporarily relocated to the John F. Kennedy High School campus in Tamuning. The SSHS campus also suffered damages from Typhoon Mawar in May 2023. The students will not be able to return to the original campus until the construction of the new school is completed.

Education United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

