Business

A Shift in Leadership: New CEOs Take the Helm at Krispy Kreme, Morgan Stanley, and Sherwin-Williams

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
A Shift in Leadership: New CEOs Take the Helm at Krispy Kreme, Morgan Stanley, and Sherwin-Williams

As the clock struck midnight, marking the start of a new year, multiple high-profile corporations, including Krispy Kreme, Morgan Stanley, and Sherwin-Williams, ushered in a fresh era of leadership. These prominent companies welcomed their new CEOs on January 1, 2024, marking a significant shift in leadership and symbolizing their forward-thinking approach to strategic succession planning.

Leadership Transition at Krispy Kreme

Josh Charlesworth has stepped into the role of President and CEO of Krispy Kreme, succeeding Michael Tattersfield. Despite stepping down as CEO, Tattersfield will continue to impart his expertise to the company by serving on the board as a senior advisor and brand ambassador. Charlesworth, a Krispy Kreme veteran since 2017, has held pivotal roles such as Global President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. His commitment to the brand’s growth and the production of fresh doughnuts remains steadfast as he takes the reins.

Morgan Stanley’s Planned Succession

At Morgan Stanley, co-president Edward ‘Ted’ Pick has ascended to the CEO role, replacing James Gorman. Gorman, who has held the CEO position since 2010, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Pick’s appointment materialized as part of a meticulously planned transition. He stands ready to navigate the firm through future market cycles, building on the robust foundation laid by Gorman.

Sherwin-Williams Welcomes Tenth CEO

Lastly, Sherwin-Williams has witnessed a historic moment with the appointment of Heidi Petz as its new CEO. Petz joined the company in 2017 and has been serving as President and Chief Operating Officer for two years. She now takes on the mantle of leadership as the tenth CEO in the company’s 157-year history. Her predecessor, John Morikis, who will continue to serve as the company’s Executive Chairman, has lauded Petz for her role in driving growth and operational excellence.

These transitions, each significant in its own right, reflect the companies’ commitment to strategic succession planning. They also represent an exciting shift in leadership as these organizations look forward to continued growth and innovation under new guidance. As the new year unfolds, the actions and decisions of these CEOs will undoubtedly have a profound impact on their respective companies and the broader corporate landscape.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

