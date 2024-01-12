en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions

In an unprecedented move to honor the remarkable contributions of Black innovators to the automotive industry, the Royal Oak Public Library, in partnership with the Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) in Dearborn, has unveiled an enlightening exhibit. Titled ‘Achievement’, the exhibit pays tribute to 19 Black pioneers who have left an indelible mark on the industry from 1873 to 2022.

Immersive Journey through Automotive History

The exhibit, which will be open to the public until January 25, is a compelling narrative of the Black pioneers’ strides in the automotive world. It is structured around five double-sided panels, each meticulously designed to offer a vibrant chronicle of the lives and achievements of these trailblazers. From historical insights to intriguing anecdotes, every detail is carefully curated to create an immersive educational experience. The exhibit also incorporates QR codes, enabling visitors to delve deeper into the fascinating stories of these automotive stalwarts.

Spotlight on Notable Black Automotive Pioneers

C.R. Patterson, the first American Black manufacturer, and Ralph Gilles, the current chief design officer for several major car brands under Stellantis, are among the illustrious figures featured in the exhibit. The stories of these individuals are not just tales of personal triumph, but they also underscore the relentless spirit of innovation that has shaped the automotive industry over the years.

Enriching Lecture Series

Alongside the exhibit, Ryan Arnold, the AHF’s exhibits and education curator, and Kathleen Donald, AHF’s vice president of operations, are set to deliver an engaging lecture at the library. This talk aims to offer a detailed account of the lives and accomplishments of the individuals featured in the exhibit. More importantly, the lecture seeks to shed light on lesser-known narratives within the industry and contextualize these achievements within broader social and political movements.

The ‘Achievement’ exhibit at the AHF, which served as the blueprint for this condensed version, was made possible through a generous $500,000 grant from General Motors. Sarah Cook, president of the AHF, voiced her hope that the stories shared through this exhibit would inspire future contributions to the mobility industry.

Ever since its inception in 1939, the AHF has been committed to honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the automotive industry. To date, it has recognized nearly 800 people globally, reflecting its unwavering commitment to celebrating excellence in the field.

0
Automotive History United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
37 seconds ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
In a recent episode of Inside Automotive, Adam Arens, the president of Patriot Automotive Group, shared his insights on the current state and the future trajectory of the automotive industry. Arens’ group saw an uptick in growth in 2023, driven primarily by robust service and parts performance. However, this growth was somewhat attenuated by reduced
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024
47 mins ago
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
50 mins ago
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
14 mins ago
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
20 mins ago
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
46 mins ago
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
2 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
3 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
3 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
4 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
6 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
7 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
7 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
7 mins
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app