A Refreshing Start to 2024: The ‘First Day Hike’ at Wildcat Glades

On the brisk morning of January 2nd, ten intrepid hikers embarked on a ‘first day hike’ at Wildcat Glades along Shoal Creek in Joplin. Their determination to face the chilly temperatures in the 30s and overcast skies was a testament to their commitment and enthusiasm for nature. The hike, led by Colvin Paige, a naturalist with the Wildcat Glades Nature Group, took them on an enlightening journey on the Woodland Loop trail.

Unveiling the Winter Wilderness

Amidst the winter’s shorter, colder days, the trail unfolded a unique tale of local fauna and flora. Paige, with his wealth of knowledge, pointed out the various animals and plants adapting to survive the harsh winter conditions. This insight not only educated the hikers about the intricacies of nature but also helped them appreciate the resilience and adaptability of life in its myriad forms.

Embracing the Outdoors

Among the participants were Christy Bauer and Jennifer Tindle, both of whom expressed their delight at this opportunity to embrace the outdoors and explore the changing natural environment. The hike was more than just a physical activity; it was a chance to connect with nature on a deeper level. For some, like Bauer and Tindle, it was their first time walking the trails at Wildcat Glades, making the experience all the more exhilarating.

A Refreshing Start to the New Year

In stark contrast to the typical New Year’s Eve celebrations, this hike offered a refreshing start to the year. Johnny Brown, a Wildcat Glades volunteer, also joined the hike with his wife, Janet Brown. He saw this as an opportunity to become more familiar with the trails and enjoy the outdoors. This event, therefore, was not just about welcoming the new year but setting a tone of healthy activity and dedicated engagement with nature for the year ahead.