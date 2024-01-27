A Recap of High School Girls' Basketball Games: Victories and Scores

In an exhilarating series of high school girls' basketball games, teams across the country battled for victory. Bellevue West clinched a win against Kearney, finishing with a score of 63-49. Bennington demonstrated their prowess on the court with a decisive 63-24 victory over Hastings. Bridgeport secured a win against Bayard, closing the match with a score of 50-38, while Centennial bested Doniphan-Trumbull with a 33-24 victory.

Conclusive Victories and Close Calls

Crawford triumphed over Potter-Dix with a 41-28 win, and Elkhorn showcased their dominance over Lincoln Northwest with a 68-20 victory. In a significant showdown, Humphrey St Francis emerged victorious against Lutheran Northeast, ending the game with a 57-21 score. Leyton registered a remarkable victory against Peetz, Colo., with a sweeping score of 76-17. Lincoln East barely outplayed Elkhorn South, finishing the game at 70-66, and Lincoln North Star won over Omaha Benson, 81-55. Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast also clinched victories against Omaha Marian 50-29 and Omaha Westview 42-39, respectively.

Other Notable Matches and Conference Tournaments

Mitchell, North Platte St. Patrick's, and O'Neill also marked victories against Brookings, S.D., Kimball, and Wayne, respectively. Omaha North overpowered Fremont, 56-29, and Omaha Northwest defeated Grand Island, 64-38. In a staggering victory, Papillion-LaVista crushed Omaha Bryan with a score of 83-4. Papillion-LaVista South squeaked past Lincoln Northeast, 49-48. Weldon Valley, Colo., Wilber-Clatonia, and Wilcox-Hildreth also claimed wins over Banner County, Fairbury, and South Platte, respectively.

The Central Conference Tournament saw Columbus Lakeview win over Lexington, 40-12, and Grand Island Northwest secure victory over Aurora, 43-35. The Dakota Oyate Challenge Championship was claimed by Omaha Nation against Lower Brule, S.D., with a score of 60-50. The Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament saw Yutan win the Championship against Arlington, 39-21, and Raymond Central secure Third Place with a win over Fort Calhoun, 57-49. The RPAC Conference Tournament Third Place result was Alma besting Paxton 65-43. The Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship was claimed by Beatrice with a win over Malcolm, 53-35, while Ashland-Greenwood took Third Place by defeating Wahoo, 41-32. The final scores of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament and the Western Conference Tournament Championship were won by Blue Hill over Harvard, 63-19, and Sidney against Scottsbluff, 51-42.