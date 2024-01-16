A Priest's Devotion Echoes the Pulse of National Eucharistic Revival

In the heart of Astoria, at the St. Joseph Church, a retired priest, Father Edward Cassar, embarks on a daily ritual that has become a beacon of hope and faith for his parishioners. Every day, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., he devoutly opens and closes the church's adoration chapel, a sanctuary dedicated to the Blessed Sacrament, a cardinal principle of the Catholic faith. This practice, part of Father Cassar's life-long devotion to the Eucharist, provides an avenue for believers to connect intimately with Jesus Christ.

A Lifelong Dedication to the Eucharist

Father Cassar's commitment to the Eucharist, a belief in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Communion bread and wine, has been a significant facet of his priestly service across the globe. He views this as a crucial element in drawing people closer to God. His dedication has been influenced by religious figures like Archbishop Fulton Sheen and is deeply valued by his parishioners and peers alike.

The Power of the Adoration Chapel

When Father Vincent Chirichella, the current pastor of St. Joseph Church, arrived, he reopened the chapel. Since then, Father Cassar has been instrumental in using it as a sanctuary for personal reflection and spiritual connection for the faithful. The chapel's availability under Father Cassar's careful guardianship has become a cornerstone of the parishioners' spiritual journey.

National Eucharistic Revival: Reinforcing Faith

Especially significant is Father Cassar's unwavering dedication during the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival initiated by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. This three-year revival aims to rekindle the belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, a belief that a 2019 survey indicated only 31% of U.S. Catholics hold. Father Chirichella appreciates Father Cassar's example, his dedication to the Eucharist, and the impact that it has on the community amidst this national revival.

Parallel to this, the World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) USA has launched the Night of Love initiative, calling for nationwide Eucharistic vigils in support of the National Eucharistic Revival. Endorsed by Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, this initiative urges parishes and shrines to host a Night of Love vigil of reparation to the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts, praying for the return of those who have fallen away from the faith and from belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

At the heart of these initiatives and the daily routines in the St. Joseph Church in Astoria lies the intrinsic belief in the power of the Eucharist, embodied by Father Edward Cassar's steadfast commitment. His service, coupled with the National Eucharistic Revival and the Night of Love initiative, serve as potent reminders of the deep-seated faith that continues to steer the Catholic community.