Business

A Preview of the Week’s U.S. Economic Data: What to Expect

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
A Preview of the Week's U.S. Economic Data: What to Expect

In an era of economic uncertainty and global flux, the significance of U.S. economic data cannot be overstated. This week, The Wall Street Journal has compiled median forecasts for the remaining U.S. economic data releases, providing key insights into the health and potential trajectory of the nation’s economy.

Wednesday: A Glimpse into Wholesale Inventories

Forecasts for Wednesday’s data release show that Wholesale Inventories for November are expected to decrease by 0.2%, marking a slight improvement from the previous decrease of 0.4%. This data, reflecting the inventory levels of wholesalers, can serve as an early indication of future business spending and manufacturing activity.

Thursday: Jobless Claims and Consumer Price Index

Thursday’s figures are anticipated to reveal that Jobless Claims for the week of January 6 could be around 210K, a slight climb from the preceding figure of 202K. As a barometer of layoffs and a measure of the strength of the labor market, this data is keenly watched by economists and policymakers alike.

Simultaneously, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December is projected to rise by 0.2% month-over-month. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to match the previous month’s increase of 0.3%. Year-over-year, the CPI is forecasted to show a 3.2% increase, with the core CPI year-over-year at 3.8%, depicting a decrease from the previous 4.0%. These figures are instrumental in gauging inflation trends and form a significant part of the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process concerning interest rates.

Friday: Producer Price Index and Federal Budget

The Monthly Federal Budget for December is projected to show a deficit of $75.0 billion, a substantial improvement from November’s deficit of $85 billion. This data offers a glimpse into the financial health of the federal government and its fiscal policy direction.

On the final day of the week, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December is expected to see a slight uptick of 0.1%, with the core PPI, excluding food and energy, predicted to rise by 0.2%. Additionally, the core PPI excluding food, energy, and trade is forecasted to increase by 0.2%, slightly up from the previous increase of 0.1%. These figures shed light on inflationary pressures in the production sphere, which can eventually be passed on to consumers.

The week concludes with the tech industry’s eyes set on the Consumer Electronics Show, Congress’s return to address federal government funding, and the market’s anticipation for IPOs and earnings reports. As such, the week promises to offer significant insights into the U.S. economy in an increasingly interconnected world.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

