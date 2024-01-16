A Prehistoric Giant Comes to Life: Triceratops Skeleton Cast on Display at CU Boulder

For the first time, the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) has become home to a full-scale dinosaur skeleton, thanks to a generous donation from the Smithsonian Institution. The lobby of the Sustainable, Energy and Environment Community (SEEC) building now proudly displays a meticulously assembled Triceratops skeleton cast. This high-resolution replica, crafted from 10 partial Triceratops specimens unearthed in Wyoming in the late 1800s, stands as a monumental testament to the region's prehistoric past.

Advertisment

A Majestic Addition to CU Boulder

At an impressive 22 feet long and nine feet tall, the Triceratops skeleton cast is the first of its kind to grace the campus of CU Boulder. The painstaking assembly and placement of this prehistoric creature were handled with utmost precision, employing computer models to ensure a flawless fit within the SEEC building. The exhibit is open for students, staff, and the public to marvel at free of charge on weekdays.

Bringing History to Life

Advertisment

The Triceratops, a herbivore that once roamed modern-day Colorado during the Cretaceous Period, approximately 68 to 66 million years ago, has been brought back to life in grandeur. While the original skeleton resides at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, this high-quality cast made from plastic, fiberglass, and foam offers visitors a unique chance to appreciate the full scale of this extinct species.

The Significance of Displaying the Entire Animal

Karen Chin, a professor and curator of paleontology at the CU Museum of Natural History, highlights the rarity and excitement of displaying the entire animal. This exhibit, she asserts, provides valuable insights into Triceratops, its habitat, and its behavior, as well as the importance of Colorado as a site for studying prehistoric creatures. The Triceratops skeleton cast at CU Boulder is not just an exhibit, but a bridge to an era lost in time.