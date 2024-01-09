en English
Business

A. O. Smith Corp. Announces Leadership Transition: A New Era Begins

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
A. O. Smith Corp. Announces Leadership Transition: A New Era Begins

In a significant structural shift, A. O. Smith Corp., a leading manufacturer of water heating products, declared a change in its leadership. Dave Warren, senior vice president, president, and general manager of the North America water heating division, is poised to retire on April 1. His role will be filled by Steve O’Brien, formerly senior vice president, president, and general manager of the Lochinvar brand, with Darrell Schuh taking over O’Brien’s previous position.

Warren’s Revered Leadership

Warren, an influential figure within the company since 1989, has managed the company’s 10 brands and led a workforce of 4,860 employees across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since July 2017. His leadership, strategic vision, and the growth he catalyzed in the business have been widely applauded.

A Succession Plan Rooted in Continuity

Kevin Wheeler, chairman, president, and CEO of A. O. Smith, commended Warren for his unwavering dedication. Wheeler affirmed that a solid succession plan is in place, which values internal leadership and ensures seamless continuity. The company’s approach, aimed at promoting internal leaders, reflects a thoughtful strategy to preserve the company’s momentum and direction.

The New Leaders and their Credentials

Steve O’Brien steps into Warren’s role bringing extensive experience from his tenure with A. O. Smith Electrical Products Co. and Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. Darrell Schuh, the new senior vice president, president, and general manager of the Lochinvar brand, has been associated with A. O. Smith since 1991. His broad experience spanning various engineering and leadership roles within the company is anticipated to be a valuable asset in his new position.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

