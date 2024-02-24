A Night of Resonance: June Choi Oh to Enchant Maui with a Free Piano Concert

In the serene setting of Keawala'i Congregational Church on a cool March evening, the air will soon carry the intricate melodies and harmonies of composers both classic and contemporary. The occasion? A special performance by the internationally acclaimed pianist, June Choi Oh, set to take place on March 2 at 7 p.m. This event, hosted by Ebb & Flow Arts, is not just a concert but an immersive experience, offering attendees not only the chance to witness Oh's virtuosity but also to engage with the music on a deeper level through a pre-concert discussion at 6 p.m., with the added bonus of refreshments during the intermission.

A Repertoire Spanning Centuries

The evening's program is a testament to June Choi Oh's versatility and deep musical insight, featuring compositions by Samuel Barber, Alban Berg, Sarn Oliver, Robert Pollock, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. From the lyrical intensity of Barber to the complex emotions of Berg, the innovative work of Oliver, Pollock's contemporary contributions, and the romantic swell of Rachmaninoff, the concert promises a journey through the landscape of piano music that is as diverse as it is captivating.

An Artist of World Renown

June Choi Oh's credentials are nothing short of impressive. With a Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School of Music and a career that has seen performances across the globe and collaborations with various symphonies and orchestras, Oh is a powerhouse of musical expression and technical prowess. Currently serving as the chair of the Department of Music Dance and Performing Arts at Dominican University of California, Oh brings not only her skill but also her passion for music education to audiences and students alike.

A Night to Remember

This free concert offers a rare opportunity for music lovers on Maui and beyond to experience the artistry of June Choi Oh in an intimate and beautiful setting. The inclusion of a pre-concert discussion further enriches the experience, allowing attendees to gain insights into the pieces being performed and the creative process behind them. With refreshments provided during the intermission, the evening is set to be a celebration of music, community, and the enduring power of live performance.